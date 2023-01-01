“He will never participate again”; Carlos Alberto hunts Endrick and hears ‘few and good’ in front of Arrascaeta

The former player was at the Jogo das Estrelas and ended up going viral on social networks

Carlos Alberto is the subject of this Thursday (29). The former player participated in the Game of the Stars, last Wednesday night (28), and ended up going viral on social media. Arrascaeta gave a humiliating pen in the first minute of the game and Bad Boy, as he was called in his days as an athlete, went out picking up chips.

Endrick, Palmeiras’ jewel sold to Real Madrid for stratospheric values, was also one of Zico’s guests for Maraca’s last game of the season. The 16-year-old jewel lay down with a hat-trick and three-finger assist for Djalminhashowing in a take only past and present of Verdão.

The boy played on the same team as Carlos Alberto, the white one. Reizinho da Gávea was on the other side, in red. Endrick heard some scolding from the former athletewho doesn’t get tired of wasting his Champions League and Club World Cup titles, but there were those who didn’t like the arrivals in the ear of shirt number 16.

While I was right next to Arrascaeta, after the pen on C. Alberto, Mozer decided to give Carlos a break and said ‘few and good’ to the current sports commentator. CA was defeated after taking the reverse and Endrick continued to put on a show, distributing sympathy, photos and gifts to the fans present at Maracanã.