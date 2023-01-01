Head found in Spider-Man mask sent in the mail

The decapitated head of a child wearing a Spider-Man mask was found in a box that was going to be shipped from Argentina to the United States by mail.

The case was registered last week and the remains, which were mummified, were found during a routine inspection by Correo Argentino.

What is known about the case

According to the Argentine portal Infobae, the sender classified the contents of the box as a “spider-man toy”;

But when passing through a scanner, postal workers noticed signs of human material in the package;

Upon opening the box, officials found the head “perfectly decapitated”, wrapped in gauze and with the cut base healed.

The head was sent for forensic analysis and the expertise indicated that it would be that of a boy between nine and 12 years old;

The box was dispatched by a person using an assumed name at a San Telmo agency and was bound for the address of a reality TV celebrity in New York.

So far, the police have not found the sender of the package.

Among the lines of investigation are the possibility that the submission is part of a human trafficking network or that the sender is trying to “scare” the celebrity.