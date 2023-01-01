Head found in Spider-Man mask sent in the mail

The decapitated head of a child wearing a Spider-Man mask was found in a box that was going to be shipped from Argentina to the United States by mail.
The case was registered last week and the remains, which were mummified, were found during a routine inspection by Correo Argentino.
What is known about the case
- According to the Argentine portal Infobae, the sender classified the contents of the box as a “spider-man toy”;
- But when passing through a scanner, postal workers noticed signs of human material in the package;
- Upon opening the box, officials found the head “perfectly decapitated”, wrapped in gauze and with the cut base healed.
- The head was sent for forensic analysis and the expertise indicated that it would be that of a boy between nine and 12 years old;
- The box was dispatched by a person using an assumed name at a San Telmo agency and was bound for the address of a reality TV celebrity in New York.
- So far, the police have not found the sender of the package.
Among the lines of investigation are the possibility that the submission is part of a human trafficking network or that the sender is trying to “scare” the celebrity.