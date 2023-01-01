Historian explains why Pelé has one more goal in his tally compared to Santos and reveals what the controversy is about

Odir Cunha participated in Sportscenter this Saturday and clarified controversies about the King

Pelé is one of the greatest scorers in football history. Many, however, question the fact that some goals are scored in official matches or not. But even the complete mark of 1282 goals scored by the King of Football can be put in check.

In participation in sportscenter this Saturday (31), the historian Odir Cunharesponsible for curating the Pelé Museum, spoke about the count that the former player himself used to do.

“We did research on Pelé’s assists and came up with some numbers. For example, Pelé’s official number of goals is 1282 goals. He spoke in 1283, others speak in 1281. Now, there was a goal by Pelé against Corinthians that, when it was 1-1, but, as it was raining too much and the match was interrupted, they then started a new game, and that goal was not worth it“, said.

“So, when it was done, it was official, but the first half was annulled, so that goal was not worth it. So, by our count, there were 1282 goals, 1081 of which for Santos. Now, assists are a very difficult thing to know. Even for the games saints abroad. The goals, it’s easy, even by the summaries”, he added.

“But, just for the 1970 World Cup, he scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists. In the World Cup final against Benfica, he scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist for Coutinho. He provided many assists, but unfortunately, not all of them resulted in a goal.”

Pelé in action for the Brazilian national team during the 1970 World Cup Getty Images

Farewell to the King of Football

The King of Football took his last step. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, died this Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 3:27 pm. In a statement, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein confirmed that the greatest athlete of all time died as a result of multiple organ failure.

At the age of 82, the King could not resist complications from a cancer that originated in the colon (part of the large intestine) and spread in metastasis to the liver, one of the lungs and the rest of the intestine.

Due to the state weakened by metastatic cancer, Pelé had heart, respiratory and kidney complications. Pelé had been hospitalized since November 29.

Three-time world champion with Brazilian Team in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and multiple champions with Santos, his only club in Brazil in his entire career between 1956 and 1974, Pelé, who still defended the New York Cosmos-USA from 1975 to 1977, he already suffered from hip problems since 2012 and moved around with the aid of a wheelchair in his public appearances in recent years.

Mineiro de Três Corações, where he was born on October 23, 1940, Edson is survived by his wife, Márcia Aoki, and had eight children (one foster) – three of them with Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, his first wife (from 1966 to 1982) – Kelly, Edinho and Jennifer; ‘three’ with Assíria Seixas, the second (from 1994 to 2008) – the twins Joshua and Celeste, in addition to Gemima, who was raised together with him since she was only eight months old; and two others from extramarital relationships – Flavia Christina and Sandra Regina.