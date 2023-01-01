How Corinthians basketball silenced criticism to dream of a title

Corinthians surprises and emerges as one of the strengths of Brazilian basketball: it has changed its face in recent months, is fourth in the NBB and even allows itself to dream of a title in 2023.

This season Corinthians:

It has ten wins and four defeats, in the direct fight for the G4;

It has a 71.4% utilization, much better than the 40.6% of the previous campaign;

Seeks his best performance in the NBB regular season (6th place, in 2020-21);

He is looking for his best campaign in five years in the NBB (he fell in the quarterfinals in two editions).

All this is new. In recent years, Corinthians even ranked in the top half of the standings and attended the NBB playoffs, but without any protagonism. This time the team has performance and results closer to favorites Franca and Flamengo.

The revolution comes from the hands of Léo Figueiró, coach who is in his second year at Corinthians. This season he had carte blanche to assemble the cast as he wanted and changed practically everyone. So far, it’s working fine.

“Corinthians changed 11 players, and doing that is putting your face on the line”, he admits in conversation with the UOL.

The focus is on having a “more intense and faster” teamas Figueiró advanced to the UOL a few months ago. “We are on the way. We have a lot to grow, there is still a lack of fluidity and dynamics, but it is a team that I totally identify with”, says the coach. Corinthians has his face.

The start of the season was bad, with elimination still in the quarterfinals of the State for Paulistano. The difficulty was the mismatch, because between Paulista and LDB (the Basketball Development League) the team even had training sessions with only four athletes on the court. “The strong point was the process, and for that we needed time, training and integration”, says Figueiró.

How far can Corinthians go?

Figueiró jokes that he “owes a title” to Corinthians, as he was the Botafogo coach who won the 2019 South American League final inside Parque São Jorge. It does not rule out that this title could be already in 2023.

“We’re putting together a team to soon compete for the national title, reach the final. We reformulated this year and I don’t know if we’re ready, but that’s the way to go. But it’s all dynamic: we can reach the final straight fit, playing well and go all the way to the final. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Léo Figueiró, basketball coach at Corinthians

The goal set for the season is to reach an international tournament: the Champions League Americas or the South American League. To have chances, you need to reach at least the quarterfinals of the NBB or win the Super 8, short-shot knockout that starts on January 21.

Corinthians opens 2023 against Cerrado, at 8 pm (Brasília time) this Tuesday (3), away from home. After that, they face Brasília and São José before the classic against São Paulo