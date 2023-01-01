How To Clean Your Instagram Feed | Practical Guide

It’s common for the Instagram feed to get a bit messy after you’ve been using the social network for a while. And things can get out of control if you start following dozens of profiles at the same time, which can make it difficult and confusing to use the app for Android and iPhone (iOS).

Fortunately, Instagram itself offers resources to better organize what will be displayed on the platform’s home screen, allowing you to really clean up your account. Next, learn about six useful tips for you to clean up Instagram and make your feed more organized.

1. Add profiles to “Favorites”

For some time now, Instagram has had two alternatives to show the feed. In the “Following” option, you can view the publications of the accounts you follow, always starting with the most recent post (chronological order).

In the “Favorites”, Instagram gives priority to content from accounts that you want to see more often, since there are no suggested publications in this type of view. You can add up to 50 profiles in the favorites section, and only you have access to this list.

2. Use the “Not Interested” Feature

By default, Instagram makes recommendations for posts and accounts to follow in all tabs on the platform – from feed to “Explore”, even in the Reels function. This is a mechanism native to the social network and cannot be disabled.

However, you can use the “I’m not interested” feature whenever you come across a post that you don’t find interesting or relevant. The post is immediately removed from your feed, and Instagram will now suggest fewer posts similar to the hidden content.

3. Follow only those who really matter

This is manual work, but it makes the difference if you want to clean up your Instagram feed: follow only people you know or interact with constantly. The fewer accounts you track, the neater and cleaner the service’s home screen will be.

In addition to only following users you talk to a lot, another suggestion is that you unfollow those who don’t follow you back, as these profiles can accumulate on your timeline. Ideally, you should manually check, from time to time, who are the people you interact with the most and only keep the ones that really matter.

4. Adjust display of sensitive content

Instagram does not allow the posting of explicit or sensitive content. However, it may happen that certain posts have some kind of rant that could offend or harm others, even if those posts don’t violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

This is where the platform has functionality to control the display of content that you may consider sensitive. Posts may not disappear entirely from your feed, but Instagram’s algorithms will understand that you don’t want to be bombarded with specific content that can trigger triggers.

5. Silence unwanted accounts

If you want to keep a person among your followers without having to block them, the suggestion is to mute them on Instagram. That user’s posts will no longer appear in the feed, and any other level of interaction — comments, likes, direct messages — will be hidden between you and the other person. Remembering that muting is different from blocking or restricting someone on Instagram.

6. Activate “Snooze” mode

Another feature in the same vein as mute is Instagram’s Snooze mode. It works for new post suggestions in your feed, and it only works for accounts that you don’t follow but that you’ve somehow interacted with in the past few days.

The Snooze function blocks the display of new posts from a specific profile for a month. Just tap the “X” icon in the top-right corner of the suggested post and select the “Turn on snooze for all suggested feed posts for 30 days” option.