How will the Palmeiras calendar be in the 1st half of 2023

After the New Year’s Eve party, Palmeiras is already starting to prepare to look for a new season of conquests. With that in mind, Verdão already knows the calendar for the first half of 2023, with decisions in the first few months.

Abel Ferreira’s team ended the 2022 season on November 13, when they lost 3-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, Verdão entered the field after having already celebrated and raised the cup of the national competition.

cup

As is already traditional, the year begins with the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. Current champion of the tournament, Palmeiras will debut in the competition this Tuesday, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), against Juazeirense, from Bahia.

The other two games of the Crias da Academia in the first phase of the Copinha take place on the 6th and 9th, against Santana, from Amapá, Rio Preto, respectively, at the same time.

Palmeiras is in group 3 of the competition, based in São José do Rio Preto. As traditionally happens in the competition, the final takes place on January 25, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

Paulista championship

Palmeiras’ professional team makes its debut in the Campeonato Paulista on January 14, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), against São Bento, at Allianz Parque. As in Copinha, Verdão also arrives at the state as current champion.

Abel Ferreira’s team plays two of the three classics in the group stage at Allianz Parque. The first of them takes place on January 22, against São Paulo. Later, on February 4, Verdão faces Santos. Finally, the last derby takes place on February 16, against Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena.

The last round of the Paulista Championship is scheduled for March 5, when Palmeiras faces Guarani, at the Princess’ Golden Ring, in Campinas. The quarterfinals and semifinals, in single games, are scheduled for March 12th and 19th, respectively. The round-trip finals will take place on April 2nd and 9th.

Brazilian Super Cup

Even in the first days of the season, Palmeiras already has a decisive game for the title. For winning the Brazilian Championship, Verdão faces Flamengo in the dispute for the Brazilian Super Cup. The competition still does not have an official place and date, but it is scheduled for the 28th of January.

liberators

Among the commitments of the season, Palmeiras will also have the Copa Libertadores ahead. Last year, after winning the tournament twice in a row, Verdão was eliminated in the semifinals, falling to Athletico-PR.

The preliminary stages of the continental competition begin on February 8th. Brazilian champion, Palmeiras is qualified for the group stage.

The draw for this stage takes place on March 22. Thus, the group stage takes place between April 5th and June 28th. The draw for the round of 16 will take place on July 5.

Last year, Palmeiras debuted in the Copa Libertadores on April 6, with a 4-0 defeat of Deportivo Táchira, in Venezuela.

Brazilian championship

The Brazilian Championship, which Palmeiras won in 2022, starts on April 16, according to the competition calendar released by the CBF. The last round is scheduled for December 3.

In 2022, Palmeiras made its debut in the Brasileirão with a 3-2 defeat by Ceará, in the middle of Allianz Parque, on April 9.

Brazil’s Cup

Four-time champion of the competition, Palmeiras enters the Copa do Brasil directly in the third phase, like the other teams that compete in the Copa Libertadores. In 2023, the national competition will be played between February 22nd and September 23rd.

The date and opponent of Verdão in the Copa do Brasil are not yet defined. In 2022, Abel Ferreira’s team was eliminated in the round of 16 of the competition, when it fell to São Paulo, on penalties.

women’s soccer

The CBF has also made official and released the women’s football calendar for this year. The Brasileirão starts on February 26th, and is expected to end on September 17th. The Brazilian Sub-20 takes place between March 8 and June 21.

In 2023, there will be the FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be played between 20 July and 20 August in Australia and New Zealand. There will be calendar stoppages during the competition, as well as on other FIFA Dates.

In the second semester, Palestrinas will still have the Copa Libertadores dispute (between October 5th and 21st) and the Campeonato Paulista (from September to December), competitions in which the team was champion last year.

male base

In the base categories of men’s football, the CBF Competitions Department promoted some considerable changes in the 2023 calendar, such as the extinction of the Brazilian Aspirants and the Brazilian Super Cups under-20 and under-17. On the other hand, the positive news is the creation of the Brazilian Under-15 Championship.

In the first semester, the Crias da Academia will compete in the Brazilian sub-20 Championship (from March 1st to August 12th), the Brazilian sub-15 Championship (March 4th to July 27th) and the Copa do Brasil sub-17 (8 March to June 19).