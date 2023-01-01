“I am sure that…”; Gabigol does not let an opportunity pass and sends a message to an experienced Flamengo striker

Flamengo today has many options for its attack. In addition to the starters Pedro and Gabigol, Mais Querido also has Everton Cebolinha and Marinho. However, in addition to them, there is a player who was an absolute starter for a long time, but has been out of action since June 15 of this year, when he suffered a multiligament injury in the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship. This is Bruno Henrique.

It turns out that this Friday (30), the shirt number 27 of Mengão turned 32 years old. Who did not forget the date was Gabigol, who sent congratulations to Bruno Henrique and stated that he misses working with him: “Forever my partner, and I’m sure we’ll still be happy! Congratulations to one of the greatest players in Flamengo history! Come back soon, miss the fusion”posted on Twitter.

The fusion that the now number 10 of Rubro-Negro refers to is the celebration that the two did together in allusion to the Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z. The duo was very successful, including being the attacking duo in winning the Copa Libertadores da América, in 2019. In the final against River Plate, Gabigol scored the two goals that secured the second continental title for Malvadão.

Birthday of the week, Bruno Henrique has played 186 games for the Club, 79 goals and 11 titles. They are: two Libertadores, two Brasileiros, a Copa do Brasil, a Recopa Sudamericana, two Supercups of Brazil and three Campeonatos Cariocas. According to Flamengo’s forecast, the striker will now start a new stage of physical transition in January. The trend, however, is that it will only return in the second half of 2023.