Jeremy Allen White spoke about the disadvantages of doing a series as long as Shameless, which lasted eleven seasons. In the series he played Phillip Gallagher.

In an interview to QA, White stated, “I’m not sure the series are supposed to last this long”. As White explained, he didn’t feel like an actor after many years on the project.

As a result, he began to doubt himself and his career, feeling that Shameless it was the only project he was working on.

However, the new series he’s in, The Bearallowed him to channel those feelings into a character dealing with many of the same issues.

“I love so much Shameless. I love everyone who was a part of it, and the experience was amazing, but I’m not sure the shows are supposed to last this long. There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and started feeling like I was just here to do this show. It was a disturbing headspace. When I was about to finish, I was questioning: Maybe I only exist in this series. What else is there? An actor? I was definitely having a lot of doubts when I was finishing Shameless“.

Shameless ran from 2011 to 2021, and starred William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and White.

The series follows the Gallagher family and their close friends as they deal with social issues in Chicago such as poverty and substance abuse. Shameless had a unique style of heavy drama mixed with hilarious situations.

White played Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, the eldest son, who faced numerous struggles throughout the series, including alcoholism and unplanned parenthood, which he exacerbated through self-destructive behavior, even missing out on several opportunities, such as college scholarships.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

White isn’t the only actor to feel overwhelmed by working on a specific project for so long.

Even some of the castmates of Shameless of White left before the end of the series, with Emmy Rossum who left the series at the end of season 9 of Shameless and Cameron Monaghan leaving in 2018, although he returned after some time away.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

White’s first major project since the end of Shameless It’s The Bear of FX and huluwho plays Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a refined chef who returns to Chicago to run her family’s diner.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.