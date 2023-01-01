If you have Twitter, your data could be in DANGER!

Since billionaire Elon Musk became the youngest owner of the twitterthe controversies involving his name and the social network do not stop arising.

After the episode in which Musk announced that he will step down as CEO of the company, the new controversy is that a hacker is threatening him with leaking the data of all network users.

Yes, that’s exactly what you read: a hacker allegedly managed to gain access to the data of 400 million Twitter users.

As if that were not enough, he is now threatening the billionaire to leak this information if he refuses to pay the amount of US$ 200,000 (R$ 1,043,766.20, when converted to real).

Check out more information on the subject below!

Threats

The news about the hacker started on a leaked data sales forum, Breached. The hacker’s alias is Ryushi. He says he will erase all data and information if the billionaire does not pay the amount being asked.

To prove that he really has this access, Ryushi leaked data from media personalities, celebrities, politicians, among others. Even the data of the former American president, Donald Trump, was leaked by him.

Although the leak was seen as real, according to cybersecurity researcher Alon Gal, there is no way to be sure that Ryushi has the data and information of all 400 million users of the social network.

Only Musk will be able to find out if this information is true or not, once he pays the amount the hacker asked for. Failing that, Ryushi said he’ll sell the information for $60,000 to anyone who’s interested.

The website Bleeping Computer interviewed Ryushi, who claims to have made contact with Twitter, but did not get any kind of response. In addition, the site tried to contact the social network, but also had no response. This would be Twitter’s biggest data leak yet. That’s because, in 2021, 5.4 million data had already been leaked.

Like the last leak, this one was due to a flaw in the Twitter API, which until then had been fixed in January of this year.