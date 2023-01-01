In 2022, men of pop dismantled masculinity – 12/31/2022 – Music

The New York Times



In April, during his headlining appearance at Coachella, the reigning prince of pop, Harry Styles, took a surprise guest, Shania Twain, to the stage to sing a duet chosen with the intent to provoke: “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” [cara, eu me sinto mulher].

Wearing a silver-sequined jumpsuit that showed off a good portion of his chest, Styles twirled, strutted, and belted out the song’s lyrics, which became an anthem. “This lady taught me how to sing,” he told the crowd of more than 100,000 when the song ended. “And she also taught me that men are rubbish.”

The performance was fun, headline-grabbing, and something radical about it: It’s hard to imagine Styles’ predecessor a generation ago, Justin Timberlake—or even Justin Bieber, Timberlake’s successor—playing so casually with gender norms. That’s partly because both Justins have embraced genres like hip-hop and R&B — where that kind of experimentation is often less well-received — with far more conviction than Styles did. But it’s also because the cultural forces that shape the norms and expectations of what a male pop star can and should be are evolving.

In music, we’ve had a year dominated by a handful of A-list female stars (critically the standout was Beyonce’s much-lauded dance odyssey “Renaissance,” and commercially the biggest hit was Taylor Swift’s restless synth pop in “Midnights”.) Top male pop stars—Styles, Bad Bunny, and Jack Harlow—have found success in presenting refreshingly subversive challenges to old-fashioned masculinity.

Styles and Harlow seem shrewdly aware of how best to position themselves as heartthrobs in a cultural moment where being a man — especially a straight, white male — means facing a veritable minefield of possible mistakes, offenses and undeserved privileges. Bad Bunny, even more subversively, tore up the rulebook that pop stars must sing in English and offered audiences a more expansive view of gender and sexuality.

The Puerto Rican superstar, whose summer hit “Un Verano Sin Ti” topped the Billboard charts for more weeks than any other album in 2022, blithely rejected the limitations of machismo. Instead, he embraced gender fluidity in terms of fashion, railed against male aggression in his songs and videos, and even exchanged kisses with one of his backup dancers during a performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards — decisions that carry additional weight if we consider that the pop aesthetic he produces is rooted in reggaeton, a genre that remains wedded to heteronormativity.

Styles has also won over fans and admirers by turning his gender expression into a kind of playground, whether he’s wearing a dress when posing for the cover of Vogue magazine, refusing to label his sexuality, or reversing the usual script. from the relationship between older male cultural creator and younger female muse, to his much-discussed relationship with Olivia Wilde, 10 years his senior, who directed him in the film “Don’t Worry, Darling.” None of this hurt the singer’s bottom line in terms of business: Styles’ “As It Was” was the single that spent the most consecutive time at the top of the Billboard chart in 2022 and the most streamed song on Spotify this year.

But the line between being an ally in gender causes and a simple sycophant is becoming increasingly thin, and fans don’t hesitate to protest online when it’s crossed. Styles and Bad Bunny have been accused of the very contemporary crime of “queerbaiting”, i.e. cultivating a false mystique around their sexuality in order to attract the attention of an LGBTQ fan base. On the other hand, overemphasizing heterosexuality and the alpha male stereotype carries other risks, especially in a post-MeToo moment. What’s the right thing to do for a man?

Harlow, 24, a Kentucky-born rapper, has dedicated the year 2022 to trying to answer that question. As a rapper, he displays great technical prowess, as well as approachable charisma and Shirley Temple-style curls, and is known for making artistic choices that highlight his skills and convey his seriousness as an MC. He also cultivates an irrepressible flirtatious character, and is especially interested in black women. His attempt to make out with singer Saweetie on the red carpet at the BET Awards was much talked about, he made numerous guest appearances on rapper Doja Cat’s Instagram livestreams, and even parodied her reputation by appearing on “Saturday Night Live” as host, and playing himself in a skit that imagined him trying to seduce Whoopi Goldberg on the set of “The View.”

Harlow’s music also actively cultivates female listeners. As he explained in an interview with The New York Times earlier this year, “I always imagine that if I’m in the car and the girl I have a crush on is sitting in the passenger seat and I have to play one of my songs , the song would make me proud?”

Throughout her second album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Harlow portrays himself as stylish and sensitive, a man who keeps his nails clean and discusses his trysts in therapy sessions. In the tradition of her predecessor Drake, Harlow often uses the pronoun “you” to address women directly and intimately in her songs. Her biggest solo hit to date, “First Class,” which spent three weeks at the top of the charts in the second quarter of this year, turned Fergie’s 2007 hit “Glamorous” into a chivalrous invitation for a lady to come and enjoy a luxury living, with all expenses at Harlow’s expense. “With me, you would always be in first class,” he clarifies in the lyrics.

Stylistically, Harlow’s music is a world away from Styles’ music, but the two share a kind of glorification of the female listener, a lyrical attention to women’s pleasure, and a subtle insistence that they are more caring partners than anyone else. those other men who, in Styles’ terminology (and on highly empathetic ballads like “Boyfriends” and “Matilda”), are nothing but “trash.”

In a sense, this certainly represents progress. Consider that Timberlake’s early successes in the early 2000s involved excessively attacking his ex Britney Spears, or that a performance in which he pretended to be exerting intense heterosexual dominance over Janet Jackson had virtually no effect on his career but nearly ended it. the singer’s career. Harlow’s collaboration with openly gay pop star Lil Nas X, her public support for him, and even the fawning of his female partners are a world away from his predecessor Eminem, who tried to ease his complex fit as a white male. in a predominantly black genre through attacks on women and queers. Misogyny and homophobia aren’t so good for business anymore—thank goodness.

It’s hard to imagine men like these making the same mistakes as their predecessors, and overcorrecting is somehow welcome if we consider the alternative (Bad Bunny, once again, took even bolder risks, for example by vehemently criticizing the Puerto Rican government for its meager response to the blackouts that plagued the entire island).

But privilege exercised responsibly remains a privilege after all. And Styles and Harlow’s music often exposes this problem because of its relative weightlessness, and the sense that it exists in a space free of any major existential concerns. Styles’ songs, in particular, feel hollow and devoid of any introspection; most of the songs that make up the “Harry’s House” album disappear like passing clouds. The focus of Harlow’s music oscillates between girls and ego, with little mention of the riskier political statements he makes at red carpet events (laming homophobia) and on social media (where he participated in protests demanding justice in the Breonna murder case). Taylor).

Failure to see yourself as part of a larger problem is also a symptom of privilege. Even if he’s wearing sequins, when a man declares that “men are rubbish”, that’s just a very subtle way of saying “not all men”. But what about the man making the statement?

On “Part of the Band,” a restless, long-winded single released this year by British band The 1975, frontman Matty Healy imagines hearing a snippet of small talk between two young women: “I like my men like I like my coffee/full of soy milk and so sweet it won’t offend anyone”. The implication is that Healy is decidedly not one of those men, and it’s really hard to imagine a listener—particularly if he’s not a man—listening to the 11 tracks on “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” the 1975 album, without feeling irritated by something Healy says. Just one example: “I thought we were fighting, but it looks like it was actually ‘gaslighting'”. (Argh.)

But Healy’s musings often bring out something Harlow’s or Styles’ music lacks: They offer a genuine sense of who he’s digging in, an active inner monologue about what it means to be a man at this point in the 21st century. de Healy’s are, as the critic Ann Powers put it in an astute essay tracing the cultural lineage of the “fucking man,” a kind of excavation of “the curses and blessings of his sexed existence.” Under Healy’s relentless microscope, more or less heterosexual white masculinity is, thankfully, released from its status as the default human condition and instead becomes a curiosity to be explored and studied, to expose its inner contradictions and anxieties. latent.

“Am I ‘woke’ ironically?” Healy later wonders in “Part of the Band”. “Or am I the butt of my own joke? Or am I just a skinny average guy who calls his ego an imagination after cocaine?” As irritating as Healy’s assertions may be, he is at least man enough to ask the question.