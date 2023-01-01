In the 85 years of Snow White, discover 5 facts about the classic Disney animation

Inspired by the tale of Brothers Grimm, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is one of the most iconic films in animation history. The production of disney it was the first animated feature film in history, and the first to be made entirely in color in the world. In 2008, it was named the greatest American animated film of all time by the American Film Institute.

Released in Brazil on January 10, 1938 (in the USA, in December 1937), this movie classic turns 85.

The history of snow White crossed generations. In the plot, the beautiful princess enchants everyone in the kingdom with her kindness, except her stepmother, the Evil Queen, who is jealous of her stepdaughter (and envious of her beauty).

When the Magic Mirror pronounces that Snow White is the most beautiful of all, the princess is sworn to death by the Queen, but ends up escaping death and, as she wanders through the forest, finds the dwelling of seven dwarfs. She enters the house, and ends up being welcomed by them.

The film spawned iconic scenes such as the poisoned apple given to Snow White by the Evil Queen – magically transformed into a kindly old woman – and the prince’s loving kiss that saves her.

The animation can currently be seen on disney+and the story also inspired a movie, “Snow White and the Huntsman”, with Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworthavailable on Netflix.

Here are 5 fun facts about this classic Disney animation:

1. The first Disney princess

The first animation released by Walt Disney was “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, in 1937. Thus, Snow White is considered the first Disney princess – the company completes 100 years in 2023 -, inaugurating the legion of princesses who helped to build brand success.

2. Other versions of the script

The version of Snow White that the public knows was not the first to be thought of. Disney writers had written other versions, in which the Evil Queen tried to kill the princess with a poisoned comb; the prince was captured by the villain; and the dwarfs built a bigger bed so that Snow White could sleep comfortably.

3. The names of the seven dwarfs

In the original tale popularized by Brothers Grimmnone of the dwarves had a name. walt disney he was the one who came up with the idea of ​​names that matched the personalities of each of them. Dunga’s name was the last to be chosen: he spent a lot of time being called just Seventh, because the writing team couldn’t define which characteristic to give him.

4. Risky project

In 1937, Disney’s project to create an animation lasting more than an hour was considered risky, since no studio had done something similar until then. Newspapers at the time even ran headlines like “Disney Madness”. After the release of the film and its great success, the The New York Times, a leading US newspaper, changed its headline to “Thank you very much, Mr. Disney”.

5. Live models

To help inspire the designers, Walt Disney decided to take several wild animals to the studio so that their movements could be observed. Actors and actresses were also hired so that the team could study the movement of the characters, mainly Snow White, Prince Florian and the Evil Queen.