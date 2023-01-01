In theaters: All January 2023 releases

Still with Avatar: The Way of Water occupying most movie theaters in Brazil, the year 2023 begins with the forecast of at least 30 new films debuting in Brazilian cinemas in January.

January is traditionally marked by the arrival of Oscar-nominated films to theaters. It is the case of productions The Fabelmansdirected by Steven Spielberg; Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie; and tara production that was acclaimed with the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Among the launches with potential for good collections at the box office, the main highlight should be Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order. The sequel to the animation premieres in the first week of the month, on January 5th. Keep an eye out for horror productions Gemini: The Dark Planet and M3GAN.

It is worth remembering that the cinema schedule is always subject to change and the films scheduled to open on a weekend may not reach all Brazilian cities simultaneously.

Below you can see the complete list of all premieres in Brazilian theaters in January 2023.

Premieres in Brazilian theaters – January 2023

Source: B movie

