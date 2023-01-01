Inauguration of the new president and vice president

William Bonner

The main television channels prepared a special program to broadcast the inauguration of Lula and Geraldo Alckmin. As always, Globo must gather the largest number of people for the transmission. Globo, GloboNews and g1 will show details of the ceremonies that take place at the National Congress, at the Planalto Palace and at the Itamaraty Palace. As in previous inauguration ceremonies, the broadcaster is anchoring some of its newscasts from the federal capital. Yesterday, “Jornal Nacional” aired directly from Brasilia and today, William Bonner will be alongside Renata Lo Prete to lead the live transmission of the inauguration ceremony on Globo. Reporters spread across various parts of the city will bring in real time, throughout the entire Sunday, the movement and the main information about the ceremonies. “Fantástico” will also be presented from Brasilia by Poliana Abritta and Maju Coutinho. GloboNews will have the entire team of commentators, presenters and reporters available for live entries from the federal capital during the coverage. Today the channel will be live for 17 consecutive hours. G1 already brings all the details of the ceremonies, such as the script for the ceremony, the list of heads of state who will be present and the line-up of the shows. In addition to the live broadcast, g1 will publish a special episode of the podcast “O Subject”, recorded by Natuza Nery, from Brasília, which will detail the speech of the president-elect point by point, show photos of the participants – ministers, international leaders and celebrities – and bring you behind-the-scenes information with columnists.

Body healed

Larissa Manoela has a fit body thanks to a lot of focus on food and a training routine to which the cute little girl dedicates herself willingly. Whenever she can, she shows photos in which she appears working out. For the record, the actress is engaged to André Luiz Frambach and will soon announce her wedding date.

Nice hair

Always very sincere with her fans, Taís Araújo does not hide that she likes to treat her hair at home. The artist said that she is using a plant-based technique to hydrate the strands and ensure they grow healthy. And she has more, Taís revealed that she talks to her hair and makes a point of complimenting them so that they are strong and beautiful.

caring for the beloved

Those who live with Graciela Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo say that the journalist is very concerned about the well-being of her loved one. She even encourages the singer to practice physical exercises.

Mansion

The singer Dilsinho lives in a duplex penthouse in a trendy condominium, located in Rio de Janeiro. Those who know guarantee that the place is wonderful.

The recipe

Juju Salimeni said that one of her beauty secrets is to drink about four liters of water daily. She guarantees that water is an excellent ingredient in the war against scales.

tribute to the father

Enzo Celulari has a “World of Chances – 12/16” tattoo on his ribs. It is a tribute to his father, Edson Celulari; refers to the month and year that the actor was cured of lymphoma.

Friends forever

A friendship that has been maintained since they were 8 years old, so is Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s friendship. It is worth remembering that the duo wrote together, in 1997, the feature “Good Will Hunting”, which won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

police prince

According to the international press, Prince William humorously declared that his son George, third in line to the British throne, loves to play “police” and usually says he will be a police officer when he grows up.

for those who can

According to the international press, Jennifer Aniston spends the equivalent of one million reais per year to maintain her beauty, especially her face. Reportedly, the American actress cares a lot about her appearance. She is 53 years old.