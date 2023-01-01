INSS proof of life has changed and will be different from January 2023

Proof of life from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) is a procedure that guarantees the continuous payment of benefits. Some changes will make the verification step more practical for policyholders from now on. See what changes in 2023 in the INSS proof of life.

Read more: New batch: INSS policyholders receive BRL 1.6 billion in arrears

This year, the federal government published an ordinance in the Official Gazette that provides for changes in proof of life. The changes start to take effect in 2023. From then on, it will be up to the INSS to prove that the insured person is still alive and entitled to the benefit.

Proof of life in 2023

Proof that the insured person is still alive will be done by crossing data with other records made available by the federal government.

As of 2023, more than 36 million retirees and pensioners will be free from obligation to attend an INSS agency to undergo the procedure.

After crossing the information with the government database, it will be up to the Institute to contact policyholders whenever there is any doubt.

In specific cases, the person may be notified to attend the face-to-face service. Otherwise, the insured person no longer needs to worry about proof of life.

How will the INSS confirm if the person is alive?

The INSS will confirm that the person is still alive through data such as: renewal of passport, identity document, driver’s license, income tax return, vaccination record and all other transactions involving the insured person’s CPF.

That is, technology will be essential in the process to guarantee the proof of life in 2023. The change is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the procedure was no longer mandatory to ensure everyone’s safety during social isolation.

Although it is not mandatory, anyone who wants to take the last proof of life in 2022 can carry out the voluntary procedure through the My INSS app.

Photo: SERGIO VS RANGEL/Shutterstock