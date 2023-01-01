Intelligence agent says Putin invaded Ukraine after cancer drugs took a toll – News









A Danish intelligence agent has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine after side effects of cancer treatment. According to the analyst, some drugs can cause “delusions of grandeur” and make patients megalomaniac.

As a basis for the statements, the Danish agent explained that hormones are used to treat this type of side effect. Usually these drugs make the face puffy, just like Putin was in early 2022.

“I can’t say for sure, but I think it affected the decisions [de Putin] when he launched the war in Ukraine”, said the agent Joakim, as he was identified by the British vehicle daily mail. “Delusions of grandiosity are some of the known side effects of this type of hormone treatment he was undergoing.”

The cancer, on the one hand, has not even been confirmed by the Russian authorities, who limit themselves to saying that the country’s president’s health issues are treated confidentially.











In the first months of 2022, while he was still receiving international leaders in Moscow, Putin was photographed at grandiose tables, even if the meetings were reserved for just him and another president. Before a mockery, the piece of furniture has become proof to the West about the weakened health of the president.

Still, Russia’s president does not appear to be threatened in office. Although part of the country’s elite does not support the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin seems far from leaving office.

“Our impression is that part of the Russian elite has realized that they are going the wrong way”, explains Joakim, who adds: “We don’t see anyone about to depose Putin”.

Effect of medicine or not, the war in Ukraine will complete one year in February. The conflict resulted in thousands of dead soldiers on both sides, as well as millions of refugees who left cities like Kiev to seek shelter in countries in the region.









