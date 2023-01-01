Is winning a World Cup a matter of luck, competence or planning? – 01/01/2023

At the end of the day, what makes a team win the World Cup? Having good players is important. But, more than good players, it’s crucial to have a couple of guys who really decide matches. Having a good coach is important. But, more than a good technician, it is essential to have someone who makes the right decisions at the right time. Arriving with confidence is important. But, more than confidence, it is crucial to have the power to recover your soul over two hours.

I believe that the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, showed us one more chapter in the book that has been written since the beginning of the century. It is a transparent history line. It is not a coincidence that we have six different champions in the six Cups of the 21st Century. Football is globalized and leveled. Today, a star player can appear in Egypt or Liberia, just as he can appear in Italy or Germany. They will be on the same team or in the same league. If this star appears in a random country, he will have a team to play with in his national team, because it is not so difficult to assemble a football team anymore. The game is widespread and, by applications and software, you can find training methods, information about players, technique, nationality, etc.

Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia at the right time. Germany lost to Japan at the wrong time. Anyone can beat anyone in a single match, and the World Cup has become the most random competition on the planet. In other words, the most loved, awaited and watched tournament also became the most unpredictable.

I say all this to contextualize a little bit why the name of the next coach of the national team is of little relevance. Maybe it’s symbolic, especially if a foreigner comes. The profile of the next commander will say a little bit what the people who rule Brazilian football want for the future. But, in practice, thinking about the only thing that matters to the Brazilian national team (whether or not to win the Cup), the decision that will be taken in these first months of 2023 has little relevance.

Winning a Cup, as I said at the beginning, involves having great players, a good coach and a lot of confidence. It’s luck. Because without it, you can’t get anywhere.

Was Scaloni better than Tite in this Cup? I would say yes when picking different teams in the knockout stage. But would Scaloni be world champion if a single ball more or less on penalties against Holland or France had entered?