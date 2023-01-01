\”It ends a year that I will never be able to forget\”, says Lionel Messi

photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, in Qatar, last December 18

In the last hours of 2022, Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi was yet another player to publish a farewell message for the current year. In a post on his Instagram, the 35-year-old recalled winning the World Cup and described the year as unforgettable.

“It ends a year that I will never be able to forget. The dream that I always pursued finally came true. But that wouldn’t be worth anything if it weren’t for the fact of being able to share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and some friends who always had my back and didn’t let me down every time I fell,” he wrote.

In addition, the Paris Saint-Germain striker shared the achievements he achieved with all the supporters and fans who “accompany and support him”.

“I also want to leave a very special memory for all the people who accompany and support me, it’s incredible to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible to get where I am without so much encouragement, which I received from all the people in my country, as well as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I’ve been receiving affection”, he continued.

“I hope this year has also been wonderful for everyone and I wish you a lot of health and strength to continue being happy in 2023. A big hug to everyone!”, he completed.

Messi still hasn’t returned to PSG

Messi has yet to return to training at PSG since winning Argentina’s third world championship in Qatar. The expectation then is that the star returns to the French club on the 2nd or 3rd of January, according to coach Christophe Galtier.

Thus, the number 10 should be available for next Friday’s confrontation, against Chteauroux, from the French third division, for the first round of the French Cup.

In 2022, Messi played 51 games, scored 35 times and provided 30 assists, totaling 65 goal appearances. In addition, he won the titles of the French Championship, valid for the 2021/22 season, the French Super Cup, the Finalissima and the World Cup.