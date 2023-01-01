Itaú’s iPhone Para Semper now includes AirPods; it’s your chance to have one

Banco Itaú included AirPods in the iPhone para Semper program. This is a partnership with Apple that allows customers to finance a phone by paying monthly installments up to 21 times. Now the bank has announced the expansion of the service also for AirPods, which become part of the catalogue.

Read more: The time is now! 7 Apple launches that should drop in price in 2023

The difference is that, in the case of headphones, customers do not have the option of exchange or return at the end of using the devices. The partnership between Itaú and apple offers several advantages to the bank’s customers, such as insurance with direct support from the multinational.

AirPods on Itaú

The program iphone forever in question was launched by the bank to allow the purchase of Apple cell phones through the bank’s applications. The process is 100% digital.

The customer chooses the preferred model and can pay in 21 installments of R$ 196.75. This, of course, in addition to paying a final amount when these installments are paid off. In a few days, the person receives the cell phone at the address defined in the contract.

After choosing the desired cell phone, its price will be posted on the credit card bill with the total value of the device divided into 21 installments corresponding to 70% of the value of the iPhone, plus an extra payment.

When paying the 21 installments, the customer has ten days to choose – through the application – whether he wants to keep the iPhone, return it or exchange it for a new one. Now the bank has also included the AirPods in the iPhone Forever. The purchase is also through the application and has the benefit of free shipping.

All you have to do is select the desired product, pay the interest-free purchase in installments using your Itaú credit card and wait to receive it at home after a few days. To hire, just access the bank application and log in with a password. In the “services” or “benefits” tab, click on “iPhone forever” and check all available models.

Once the customer has chosen and defined the payment terms, he has to accept the program’s rules. Once done, just wait to receive the product at home.