Jair Bolsonaro’s last meal as president had a 14 kg ham

On his last night as President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) won a New Year’s Eve dinner in Orlando (USA), where he decided to spend the rest of his government.

As found out by metropolisesthe menu for Bolsonaro’s last dinner as Chief Executive had: filet with Madeira sauce, rice with almonds, cod with cream au gratin, shrimp salad with broccoli and green apple, and biscuit farofa with bacon.

Bolsonaro travels to the US Plane of the Presidency of the Republic takes off for Orlando on Friday photo-1-bolsonaro-does-live-before-leaving-position-library-dawn-brasilia-30122022 Jair Bolsonaro photo-jose-aldo-and-bolsonaro-posing-smiling José Aldo and Jair Bolsonaro

On Instagram, chef Karlota Fonseca, responsible for Bolsonaro’s supper, posted the most coveted item of the meal: a 14-kilogram ham roasted in the oven for 5 hours.

Known in Orlando as “chef to the stars”, Karlota has already served buffets to Anitta, Simone Mendes, Larissa Manoela and Claudia Leitte, among other famous people who have already tasted the dishes of the cook from Paraíba in the United States.

The now ex-president, who is at fighter José Aldo’s house, shared the table with his wife, Michelle, and youngest daughter, Laura. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) also appeared at the family’s New Year’s Eve party.

Bolsonaro does not usually have dinner because of the reflux he suffers. Although he was “saddened” and “downcast” by the defeat in the presidential election, he found the metropoliseshe ordered a simple steak and ate it with his family.

Michelle approved the supper and asked Karlota Fonseca to serve the Bolsonaro family another dinner next week, also in Orlando.