‘Jefferson Trucks’: understand the meme that went viral on the networks

If you’ve accessed social media this week, you’ve probably come across several memes about “Jefferson Trucks“, “Ara Ara Chico Sausage“, plus videos of a girl using the terms above, right?

The subject took over the internet and even caught the attention of famous influencers, such as Felipe Neto. But after all, where did the whole story of “Ara Ara Chico Linguiça” come from?

It all started with videos by content creator Kinechan. With almost 500 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok, the influencer is known for publishing content aimed at the audience that consumes anime.

In some lives, the influencer repeats words requested by users in the comments using the “trejects” and the voice of anime characters — in exchange for a cash contribution. Some of these words were “Daniel do Gas”, “Chico Linguiça” and “Jeferson Caminhões”. “Ara Ara” is a Japanese expression used to indicate surprise at something.

@kinechanmaistriste #fy #fyp #trend ? original sound – Kine

the memes

The videos, of course, quickly became a joke on the internet. “It makes me hate just imagining how much money kinechan is making now flirtatious because what I nn I had the idea of ​​opening a live by saying ohayo jefferson trucks (sic)”, joked a user on Twitter.

Check out the memes:

I think I have to stop trying to conquer things using my ability and I’m going to start profiting over nerds, see because if Kinechan bought a house repeating Jefferson Caminhões Ara Ara I can do it too ?? — cabibi? (@bathomilly) December 26, 2022

kinechan ahead of its time in addition to extracting money from otaku incel now also extracts money from twitterers zoeiro how can this darling be so cunning pic.twitter.com/LVxyInUUXI — bee (@chungteez) December 27, 2022

kinechan and jefferson trucks are a romantic couple made for each other – wattpad pic.twitter.com/yNkj9kGNIw — byanka (@Ayyk0_) December 27, 2022

there’s the one from daniel do gas pic.twitter.com/1cZ764obCf — bea. (@amysds) December 27, 2022

Motherfucker teasing Jefferson Trucks again pic.twitter.com/2FYARQnCrz — I will not see this alone (@naoversozinho) December 28, 2022

In addition to the videos that brought memes to life, the content creator also shared her new acquisition on social networks: a Lancer car, from the Mitsubishi brand. In the caption, she took the opportunity to thank her fans for their support.

@kinechanmaistriste #fy #fyp #viral ? original sound – Kine