Jennifer Lawrence complains that she was pressured to lose weight – NiT

The actress will have been shocked by what was asked of her for one of her first big roles.

Kat niss ever deen. The heroine of “The Hunger Games” was one of the first big roles for a then young ambitious Jennifer Lawrence, shortly before surprising and winning, in 2013, the Oscar for Best Actress.

The enormous opportunity to star in the saga did not only bring happy moments. In conversation with colleague Viola Davis, in “Actors on Actors” from “Variety” magazine, the 32-year-old actress commented on the pressures she was subjected to to take on the role.

“The books were a gigantic thing and I knew that the majority of their audience were children”, he recalls about the first film that inaugurated the saga in cinema. “And I remember the first conversation was, ‘So how much weight are you going to lose?’”

Lawrence, who was 23 at the time, was surprised by the question. “I was young, growing up and not able to stick to a diet,” he recalls. “And I didn’t know if I wanted all those girls who were going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they couldn’t do it because they weren’t the right weight. I didn’t even want to let it sink into my brain.”

This is not, however, the first time that Lawrence talks about the problem of weight in Hollywood and especially with regard to his roles. “You will never see me starving because of a role”, he said in 2013, the year of the premiere of “The Hunger Games”.

“I don’t want little girls to think, ‘I want to be like Katniss, so I’m not going to dinner.’ This is something I am acutely aware of as I train. I was trying to make my body strong and healthy, not skinny and malnourished.”

The actress also revealed that she was asked to strip and line up with other actors for a casting, only to be told by the producer that she should lose weight. “I always wondered what it would take me to go on a diet, to be really hungry, because I’ve never done it for a movie”, she concluded.