Jorge arrives to end the “curse” on the left; See who worked in the sector from 2010 to now

Hired to be another midfielder in the squad in 2019, Caio Henrique was moved by Fernando Diniz to the left side and established himself. Since then, Fluminense’s inability to seek a quality name for this sector has drawn attention. Acquired on loan until December, Jorge arrives with the pressure to end the “ghost” on the left side.

After Caio Henrique, the board hired five left-backs: Orinho, Egídio, Danilo Barcelos, Cristiano and Pineida. Who played the most was Egídio, but far from pleasing, as well as the others. Raised in Flamengo and with passages through Santos, Porto (POR), Monaco (FRA) and Basel (SUI), Jorge still has in his history calls for the national team. Although the physical part worries, technically the fan believes that the 26-year-old player has a chance of solving a problem that surpasses the current management.

The last left-back that reassured the fans was revealed in Xerém and is in Flamengo: Ayrton Lucas, in 2017/2018. O NETFLU made a survey of players in this position who played for Fluminense since the one that was most successful: Carlinhos, Brazilian champion in 2010 and 2012.

Of the 22 left-backs who wore the tricolor shirt from 2010 until now, nine were hired under the command of Mário Bittencourt, either as vice-president of football or president. As deputy, Mário brought Breno Lopes, Guilherme Santos and Giovanni. Already as a representative, came to Fluminense Orinho, Danilo Barcelos, Egídio, Cristiano, Pineida and the newly hired, Jorge. Check the names:

CARLINHOS – 2010/2014

JULIUS CAESAR – 2010

GERSON – 2010

DIEGUINHO – 2009/2010

JEFFERSON – 2011

THIAGO CARLETO – 2012

CHIQUINHO – 2014

LEO PELÉ – 2015/2017

BRENO LOPES – 2015

GUILHERME SANTOS – 2015

GIOVANNI – 2015/2016

WILLIAM MATHEUS – 2016

MARLON – 2017/2022

MASCARENHAS – 2017/2019

AYRTON LUCAS – 2017/2018

CAIO HENRIQUE – 2019

ORINHO – 2019/2020

DANILO BARCELOS – 2020/2021

EGIDIUM – 2020/2021

CRISTIANO – 2022

PINEID – 2022

JORGE – 2023