Jorge arrives to end the “curse” on the left; See who worked in the sector from 2010 to now

Hired to be another midfielder in the squad in 2019, Caio Henrique was moved by Fernando Diniz to the left side and established himself. Since then, Fluminense’s inability to seek a quality name for this sector has drawn attention. Acquired on loan until December, Jorge arrives with the pressure to end the “ghost” on the left side.
After Caio Henrique, the board hired five left-backs: Orinho, Egídio, Danilo Barcelos, Cristiano and Pineida. Who played the most was Egídio, but far from pleasing, as well as the others. Raised in Flamengo and with passages through Santos, Porto (POR), Monaco (FRA) and Basel (SUI), Jorge still has in his history calls for the national team. Although the physical part worries, technically the fan believes that the 26-year-old player has a chance of solving a problem that surpasses the current management.
The last left-back that reassured the fans was revealed in Xerém and is in Flamengo: Ayrton Lucas, in 2017/2018. O NETFLU made a survey of players in this position who played for Fluminense since the one that was most successful: Carlinhos, Brazilian champion in 2010 and 2012.
Of the 22 left-backs who wore the tricolor shirt from 2010 until now, nine were hired under the command of Mário Bittencourt, either as vice-president of football or president. As deputy, Mário brought Breno Lopes, Guilherme Santos and Giovanni. Already as a representative, came to Fluminense Orinho, Danilo Barcelos, Egídio, Cristiano, Pineida and the newly hired, Jorge. Check the names:
CARLINHOS – 2010/2014
JULIUS CAESAR – 2010
GERSON – 2010
DIEGUINHO – 2009/2010
JEFFERSON – 2011
THIAGO CARLETO – 2012
CHIQUINHO – 2014
LEO PELÉ – 2015/2017
BRENO LOPES – 2015
GUILHERME SANTOS – 2015
GIOVANNI – 2015/2016
WILLIAM MATHEUS – 2016
MARLON – 2017/2022
MASCARENHAS – 2017/2019
AYRTON LUCAS – 2017/2018
CAIO HENRIQUE – 2019
ORINHO – 2019/2020
DANILO BARCELOS – 2020/2021
EGIDIUM – 2020/2021
CRISTIANO – 2022
PINEID – 2022
JORGE – 2023