Journalist spikes Enzo Fernández’s hit with English giant

Argentine midfielder was one of the highlights of winning the World Cup

The World Cup opened up new possibilities for Enzo Fernandez. One of the youngest in the Argentine squad, aged just 21, the midfielder arrived in Qatar as a substitute. He won the title throughout the tournament and ended the World Cup with the title and also chosen as the revelation of the tournament.

Faced with such awards, individually and collectively, Enzo Fernández gained value in the football market. The Benfica midfielder is being the target of interest from several clubs. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea reached an agreement with Enzo Fernández.

Now, the English giant sat down at the table to negotiate with Benfica, which owns the steering wheel’s economic rights. Traditionally the Portuguese are “hard bones” and only release players upon payment of a large sum.

Enzo’s Numbers

Formed in the basic categories of River Plate, Enzo debuted in the professionals in 2020 when defending, on loan, Defensa y Justicia. After a year at the club, he returned to River and became one of the most used players by Marcelo Gallardo.

Given the prominence he achieved in South American football, he was bought by Benfica in mid-2022 for 12 million euros. With the Encarnados shirt, he played 25 games, scoring three goals and distributing five assists.