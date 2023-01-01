Kylian Mbappé is extremely irritated by Neymar’s absurd attitude at PSG

Mbappe and Neymar

THE Qatar World Cup ended up with Argentina in Lionel Messi consecrating herself as the youngest three-time world champion in soccer. The tournament allowed the world to once again watch the French reach their second consecutive final, and despite the absences, the talent of Kylian Mbappe made the difference and the Europeans narrowly missed winning their third title.

In France, fans and the sports press multiply praise and pay homage to the striker Kylian Mbappe who, in stoppage time, scored the goal that secured the victory of 2 to 1 of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. strasbourg, for the French championship. Already around Neymar, expelled for two yellows, was the subject of criticism. “From Qatar to the Parc des Princes, he continues to stir crowds, delight football fans and make history,” write the diary Le Parisien on Mbappethe greatest highlight of the Parisian team in its first game after the World Cup.

The number 7 had already surprised fans and the club when he returned to training three days after the defeat to the Argentines in the final of the world Cup. Back on the lawns with the PSGon the night of Wednesday (28), he was received with songs and a lot of enthusiasm by the fans who filled the stadium Princes Park for the game against Strasbourg, valid for the 16th round of the French championship.

extremely annoying neymar

Le Parisien writes that there was an expectation for the return of Neymar after his immense disappointment with the world Cup. And, according to the daily circulating in the French capital, he showed the “two faces” that the Parisian public is used to seeing since his arrival, in 2017. Wonderful and decisive on the one hand, and devilish and irritating on the other. It is this second version that predominates at the end of the game, where he left his team with 10 on the field, after being punished for putting his hand on the opponent and, subsequently, expelled for simulating a penalty. In the Brazilian press, there was a rumor that the Brazilian forced his expulsion to be in Brazil during New Year’s Eve.