Kylian Mbappé received news that may have made Lionel Messi jealous of him

Mbappe

January 1, 2023 · 08:30 am

THE Qatar World Cup ended up with Argentina in Lionel Messi consecrating herself as the youngest three-time world champion in soccer. The tournament allowed the world to once again watch the French reach their second consecutive final, and despite the absences, the talent of Kylian Mbappe made the difference and the Europeans narrowly missed winning their third title.

The great performance of Mbappe at World Cup 2022 made the player’s market value skyrocket. As one of the highlights of World Cup 2022. Despite having lost the final to the Argentinathe player secured the three goals of the France in the match and led the team to penalties. The excellent participation made the player, who receives one of the highest salaries in the sport, become the most valuable in the ball market.

Before World Cup 2022the norwegian Erling Haaland, of manchester city, occlimbed to first place in the ranking of the most valuable player in the world, costing 170 million euros. After the participation of Mbappe at the worldthe Frenchman took his place on the podium, costing 180 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. In addition to the pass stipulated in exorbitant amounts, Mbappe has the highest salary among Europeans.

Millionaire coverage in France

With the significant increase in salary when renewing with the PSG, the player enjoys coverage at the height. the coverage of Mbappe has an area of 600 m² and was evaluated in 3.5 million euros (approximately BRL 19 million). Among the rooms are an outdoor area with views of the Eiffel Tower, bar and hot tub. Even with a well-placed coverage, Mbappe preferred to live on rent, paying BRL 164 thousand a month.