Lateral that cost R$ 12 million leaves Atlético-MG for free

Left-back Lucas Hernández was signed by Atlético-MG in June 2019. Former Peñarol (URU), he cost R$ 12 million and left Galo this Sunday, after the expiration of his contract.

Lucas Hernández was the first signing by Rui Costa, then director of football at Atlético and currently at São Paulo.

The Uruguayan arrived to dispute position with Fábio Santos, but failed. There were only seven games with the alvinegra shirt, between 2019 and 2020.

No goals or assists and with more defeats than victories, Lucas Hernández was no longer part of the alvinegro squad after the arrival of coach Jorge Sampaolli, in March 2020.

Cuiabá and Sport were the two clubs that received the Atlético side on loan. Between 2020 and 2021, the Uruguayan played 17 times for the Mato Grosso team. Already in 2022 there were 17 matches for the club from Pernambuco.

Lucas Hernández's last game for Atlético-MG it was on February 9, 2020, in the 1-0 triumph over URT, for the 5th round of Mineiro.

Repentance

With regard to Lucas, I confess that I was disappointed. We have to believe that he was evaluated by the director of football and will perform. He was a starter for two years at Peñarol, a well-known club that was making its way to South American competitions, and we needed to have another left-back to face Fábio Santos. Unfortunately, the player did not manage to adapt well, but that does not mean that it was an investment thrown in the trash. Sérgio Sette Câmara, president of Atlético-MG between 2018 and 2020

another goodbye

In addition to Lucas Hernández, another player who was without a contract with Atlético at the end of 2022 was midfielder Gustavo Blanco. The 28-year-old player has a career marred by injuries, so much so that he has played just 17 games in the last four years, and does not rule out retirement as a football player, as told by the UOL.