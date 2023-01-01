Leaks look of Michael Keaton’s new Batman Batship

The Flash movie toy reveals look of Michael Keaton’s Batman Batwing.

Check out the new version of the Batship from Batkeaton:

GREAT! #TheFlash New collectibles from the film are already being spotted in stores. And now we have the first glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman Bat-Wing. pic.twitter.com/8iivwO3e33 — DCVERSE (@DCverse1) December 30, 2022

The hero’s old Batwing look from the movies batman and Batman: The Return. it had more rounded wings, as you can see in this link. The current vehicle model, however, looks more like the wings of a bat.

The film The Flash opens in US theaters on June 16, 2023.

The Flash is the first solo film of the superhero Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCU will see the Fastest Man in the World traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis of the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show The Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of him, another Batman and a Supergirl in Superman’s place.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, ben affleck (argo) like Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Power Hunger) like Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) like Supergirl, Ron Livingston (conjuring) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) such as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 16, 2023. The feature should debut in Brazil a day earlier.

