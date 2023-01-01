Let’s go, Bahêa! Squadron completes 92 years starting a new era



Source: ecbahia.com

This January 1, 2023, Bahia turns 92 years old, with a history filled with many joys, emotions, achievements and living the beginning of a new era!

Founded on the first day of 1931, Esporte Clube Bahia collects regional and national titles that make the people of Bahia proud. The only club in the state to lift Brazilian trophies, Tricolor brings with it a crowd of fans that grows every year.

The year 2022 for Bahia was marked by absolutely different moments. It started after the fall to the second division, had vexatious eliminations in regional tournaments, but ends with an access to Serie A and the arrival of the City Group.

In Serie B, Bahia walked within the G-4 throughout the competition and confirmed access. In addition to returning to the highest step of the Brazilian Championship, with access to the first division, the Esquadrão also rises to the level in the administrative area.

For the new year that begins, we wish achievements the size of Esporte Clube Bahia.

We will demand that the new football management respect the history of triumphs of Esporte Clube Bahia and we will all cheer together for new achievements for our trophy room.

“Bahia is not a team, it is a religion”

Throughout its history, tradition and respect on the national scene were earned with a lot of sweat and vibrancy, giving Bahia a passionate crowd – the largest in the Northeast and one of the largest in Brazil.

In 2007, we were Brazilian champions in terms of fans: an average of more than 40,000 tricolors per game. In 2010, there were several games with full capacity. In 19 matches of the Brasileirão da Série B, we had an average of 18,654 fans per game. Between 2014 and 2016, the number of supporters suffered a drop due to poor results.

In the three years before the pandemic, the average audience rose again. In 2019, there were more than 26,000 tricolors in each of the Brazilian Championship games.

In 2021, with the return of fans to the stadium, Esquadrão was among the seven highest average audiences of the year: more than 18,000 fanatics for Bahia.

In 2022, even in Série B, Esquadrão had the sixth highest average audience in Brazil: 31,013 fans per game in Série B.

“Born to win”

In these more than nine decades, many idols have appeared; from Gia, passing through Marito, Roberto Rebouças, Sanfillipo, Nadinho, Biriba, Douglas, Baiaco, Jésum, Beijoca, Osni Bobô, Charles, Marcelo Ramos, Uéslei, Nonato and countless other stars…

In its first year, the Tricolor, from the “Man of Steel” mascot, won the state championship and was nicknamed “Born to Win”.

The decades passed and the titles only increased. There were numerous unforgettable matches, such as the 5-0 over Santa Cruz (in 1981), the heroic draw in the 1994 Baianão final – 1-1 – against Vitória and the great triumph in stoppage time against Fast Clube de Manaus in 2007 .

Supremacy, that’s what we have against our rival.

To give you a little idea, of the more than 440 BA-Vis played, Bahia has an advantage of about 45 games and 100 goal difference.

Even from 10 to 1 Tricolor has already won.

Incredible, like the seventh championship in Bahia. From 1973 to 1979 it was only Bahia, and the only state title we didn’t win in the 1970s was in 1972.

Only northeastern Brazilian bi-champion

The club’s first great glory happened in 1959. “Bahia, first ever Brazilian Champion”, wrote O Globo. For the happiness of the Tricolor Nation, the Brazilian Football Confederation, in a ceremony held this year, officially recognized this title as the Brazilian Championship. With this recognition, we gain credibility and become the first Brazilian Football Champion club.

A unique, unprecedented title of unparalleled importance. A fantastic odyssey from a team discredited at the beginning of the journey; undisputed victorious in the temple of football, Maracanã, against Santos de Pelé, the greatest team in the world of all time, with the King of Football who had just left us.

Consequently, Esquadrão de Aço was the first to compete in the Libertadores Cup, a competition in which it would return on two other occasions.

The other great achievement was in 1988, when, for the second time, we became Brazilian champions. Under the command of Evaristo de Macedo, Bahia tied with the “favorite” Internacional, in the middle of Beira-Rio, and got another star for the shirt, in the championship whose finals took place in early 1989.

It was also the year of the public record at Fonte Nova, the home of Bahia, when it received 110,438 payers in the semifinal that Tricolor eliminated Fluminense: 2 to 1.

After the conquest, Carnival in the city. “It wasn’t a holiday or a holy day, but on that February 22, Salvador stopped. Everyone knows when the party started, but no one remembers when it ended…”

According to Luís Fernando Veríssimo – an admitted Colorado – for Jornal do Brasil: “International lost to a better team. Point.”

Meanwhile, Juca Kfouri, then at Revista Placar, wrote: “Bahia is not simply the only northeastern club to be Brazilian champion. Bahia now has a title that neither Corinthians, nor Santos, nor Botafogo, nor Cruzeiro have – to be the greatest in our football, members of Clube dos Treze. Bahia is not just any champion. It is the champion. (…) Champion because in the final stages it did everything that is required of a winning team. And champion because perhaps no other team another legion of followers deserves this title for so long. The tricolor nation has made the passion for Bahia a profession of faith that transforms Fonte Nova into the most affectionate temple of Brazilian football…”

Intervention, democracy and the Bellintani era

After the intervention, Bahia started a democracy, with the popular vote finally being the only preponderant factor for the choice of the managers of the club.

The resumption of the club’s prestige was initiated under the command of the then president Marcelo Sant’Ana, together with the names Pedro Henriques, Vitor Ferraz, Marcelo Barros, among others. The club “entered the axis” administratively, seeking to end the discredit caused by old debts.

Guilherme Bellintani and Vitor Ferraz were elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2020, with a great advantage over the competing slates. It was the first and, until then, only, democratic re-election in tricolor history.

The objective was to make 2020 a better year. But it was far from achieving that goal. On the contrary, the 2021 season was even worse.

After fleeing relegation in the last games of 2020, Bahia was unable to remain in the first division, being relegated precisely in the first year of the re-elected management.

Relegation was suffered due to a succession of errors, which came from previous seasons, but which were even greater in 2021. There were failures from choosing professionals to work in football management to forming the squad.

In 2022, in the second year of the Bellintani and Ferraz squad, there were results on the field that did not please anyone in the first quarter, but the main objectives of the season were achieved: access to the first division and the approval of Bahia’s SAF proposal .

New era of Bahia with Grupo City begins in 2023

First of all, a complete overhaul of the thoughts of the club’s managers, especially in the assembly of the 2023 squad, has already begun, which is highly satisfactory for anyone who has gone through years of stumbles and failures in football.

After the approval of the SAF proposal made by the City Group, the transition has been made with the help of the Executive Board, with Guilherme Bellintani still having the final signature – even without giving opinions on the decisions.

With that, the new level of Bahia has already been seen in the prominence obtained in the market, gaining competition with clubs from the south and southeast regions, unlike in other times.

Of course, the administration does not enter the field, but it already makes a huge difference by setting up a strong work structure in all departments of tricolor football, always focusing on raising the level of athletes on the field, as well as exercising greater shielding. so that the technical committee can carry out its work.

The year 2023 will mark the beginning of a new era. And that the results on the field meet the great expectations and hopes of the tricolor nation.

That in 2023 we will assert our anthem:

“One more! One more, Bahia! One more, one more title of glory! One more! One more, Bahia! That’s how your story sums up!”

Congratulations, Esporte Clube Bahia, on your 92 years! BBMP!