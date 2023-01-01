Like ‘The House of the Dragon’, remember series that are prequels to other productions

The second half of 2022 is being marked by the launch of prequels of productions loved by the public. After The House of the Dragonderived from game of Thronesthe series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrived last Thursday, the 1st, to Amazon Prime Video.

But what is a prequel? The term comes from English and basically characterizes a series or film that takes place in the same universe as another production, but in a period that precedes the events of the original work. The story can develop new plots or present the origin of already known characters.

The strategy is very common in cinema and it happens in films like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themwhich precedes the saga Harry Potterand monster universitywhich shows how the characters of Monsters Inc met.

However, prequels are also common on small screens and have grown even more with streaming. Check out a list of successful series that precede other productions:

The House of the Dragon (Game of Thrones)

The first episode of The House of the Dragon arrived at HBO Max on August 21 and won the title of biggest debut in the history of the platform in Latin America.

Even before airing the second episode of the series, the HBO confirmed the renewal for a second season. The plot takes place 200 years before the events of game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

In addition to HBO Max, new episodes, released every Sunday at 10 pm, are simultaneously shown on the television channel. There will be ten chapters in all.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (The Lord of the Rings)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes the prequel idea seriously, as it takes place thousands of years before the events of Lord of the Rings it’s from The Hobbit.

The first two episodes arrived this Thursday, the 1st, on Amazon Prime Video and generated a lot of comments even before the launch. The series had a budget of US$ 1 billion and already has five seasons underway.

The Rings of Power presents the heroic legends of Second Age of Middle-eartha period that long precedes the films directed by Peter Jackson.

Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad)

derived from breaking bad, Better Call Saul came to an end this year. The last episode of the series aired on August 15th and all six seasons are available on Netflix.

The production is set in 2002, six years before the events of breaking bad and tells the story of lawyer Jimmy McGill before his appearance in the original series and becoming the famous Saul Goodman.

The character is played by Bob Odenkirk, who was nominated for a five-time Emmy Award for his performance on the show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Star Wars)

Prequels and spin-offs are nothing new in the saga Star Wars. In May of this year, the series was launched Obi-Wan Kenobiwhich takes place between the events of the original trilogy released in the 1970s and three subsequent films, which, in reality, already predate the story.

The plot takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sithwhen Obi-Wan loses his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who has turned to the dark side as the ruthless Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series marks the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. All six episodes are available on disney+.

Young Sheldon (The Big Bang Theory)

Viewers unfamiliar with both series may not realize at first that the protagonist of Young Sheldon is actually the character Sheldon Cooper, from The Big Bang Theorywhen I was a child.

Set in 1989, the series adopts a slightly more dramatic tone than the original sitcom to tell the story of the boy, who despite having exceptional intelligence, has many difficulties in socialization.

The first five seasons of the production are available on HBO Max and the sixth should arrive soon on streaming. Since 2021, the seventh season has also been confirmed by CBS, the broadcaster that produces the series.

The Carrie Diaries (Sex and the City)

Did you know that in addition to the sequence And Just Like That and the derivative films, the series sex and the city also has a prequel? The Carrie Diaries It only had two seasons, which aired in 2013 and 2014.

The production focuses on the adolescence of Carrie Bradshawa character played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the original series and who is played here by AnnaSophia Robb.

The series even features actor Austin Butler, who gained notoriety in 2022 for playing Elvis. He lives Sebastian Kydd, love interest of the protagonist.

Fear the Walking Dead (The Walking Dead)

Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Fear The Walking Dead was released in 2015 and shows the beginning of the zombie apocalypse that terrorizes the characters of the original series.

The first three seasons serve as a prequel with new characters, as the plot begins with the everyday life of a dysfunctional family amid the first signs of the invasion of the living dead.

As of the fourth season, the series intersects with the events of The Walking Dead. The story of the original group meets that of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), a character already known to fans of the production.

The series ended in the seventh season, which had its conclusion released in June 2022. However, other productions derived from The Walking Dead are already in development.

