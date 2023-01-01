Lionel Messi’s Cup

The World Cup has, finally, Lionel Messi as champion. The football “debt” with the Argentine star was paid in 2022, with Argentina’s World Cup title played in Qatar. It was the only important achievement that the number 10 still lacked in his career. In his last Cup, Messi was decisive and led the Alviceleste team in winning the tri.

In the decision, a game, Argentina and France drew 3-3, with goals scored by Messi (twice), Di María and Mbappé, who scored three goals for the French team. On penalties – and before, with a save at the end of extra time -, goalkeeper Emi Martínez’s star shone, the brothers won 4-2 and celebrated the title in Qatar.

The Qatar Cup was one of the most controversial in history, since the choice of the country as host. Qatar is known for its laws that restrict women’s rights and violate human rights.

The LGBTQIA+ community is treated with disrespect and has no voice in the host country of the Cup. National teams and fans were prohibited from demonstrating in favor of the community, subject to arrest and fines (for teams and players).

In the midst of this scenario, the World Cup was played in 2022. Messi shone, goals were scored, surprises, such as the Morocco campaign, were not lacking, and the World Cup is now preparing for a new cycle.

It was the last World Cup with 32 teams. As of 2026, there will be 48 teams, in a format yet to be defined. The next Cup will be held in three venues, something unprecedented: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Fall in the quarterfinals, Neymar crying and the end of the Tite era

Brazil’s expectation was to win the sixth in Qatar, but the dream of the sixth star was postponed to 2026 – the Brazilian team will complete 24 years without the Cup title, the team’s longest stretch in history, equaling the period between 1970 and 1994.

In Qatar, the Brazilian team stopped in the quarterfinals and for the fifth time in a row against a European team, this time Croatia.

Those commanded by coach Tite, who said goodbye to the command of the selection, beat Croatia, in overtime, by 1-0, but suffered a tie with four minutes to go in a bid that is still lamented by players and fans because of the number of players from Brazil (six) in the attacking field in the move that generated the counterattack of the Croatian goal.

On penalties, the Croatians won by 4 to 2. Striker Rodrygo and defender Marquinhos missed their kicks. Neymar, scorer of the Brazilian goal in extra time, didn’t even hit his penalty, as he would be the 5th kicker.