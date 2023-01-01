List of cell phones that will no longer support WhatsApp: check it out!

Many Brazilians today depend on technology for many things. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly common to use chat apps at work, for example.

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the cell phones that will no longer support WhatsApp. This is still the main app of this type in the country, so it’s important to stay tuned for the thousands of Brazilians who will lose their usability from January 2023.

Why does WhatsApp stop working on some phones?

First, do you know how this type of technology works today?

Virtually all applications that are downloaded on your smartphone today undergo updates over time. These changes are to offer the latest features and to adapt to the technologies of the devices themselves.

that is, the WhatsApp stops working on some phones because literally the device no longer supports the recent changes.

In other words, older models stop keeping up with the app and its necessary updates. As this happens more and more frequently, a device’s usable time for the latest apps is also getting shorter.

See too: Find out the LOCATION of your friends through WhatsApp: step by step

Cell phones will lose WhatsApp in 2023

For those who don’t remember, on October 24, 2022, some iPhones stopped running iOS 10 and iOS 11. As a result, WhatsApp was already disabled on devices such as the 5 or 5c.

However, it is still Android devices that occupy a large number of places in the list of cell phones that will lose WhatsApp in 2023.

According to the GizChine portal, as of December 31, there are more than 40 models that will lose their “validity” for the conversation application.

Of course, there are other similar app options, but most people today are only present in the green app. Still, anyone who wants to can look for Telegram or Signal itself – the closest competitors in Brazil.

List of cell phones that lose WhatsApp in 2023

Finally, it’s important to keep an eye out for all the major handsets that will lose the app starting next year.

Namely, some are smartphones that are still in high demand because they are “out of line” and have cheaper options on the market.

Pay attention, therefore, to the list of cell phones that will not have WhatsApp as of January 1, 2023, according to Terra:

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus NitroHD

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

Memo ZTE V956

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Sony Xperia Arc S

sony xperia miro

Sony Xperia NeoL

See too: Users receive GREAT news for those who have WhatsApp on their cell phone