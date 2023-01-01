List of cell phones that will no longer support WhatsApp: check it out!

Many Brazilians today depend on technology for many things. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly common to use chat apps at work, for example.
Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the cell phones that will no longer support WhatsApp. This is still the main app of this type in the country, so it’s important to stay tuned for the thousands of Brazilians who will lose their usability from January 2023.
Why does WhatsApp stop working on some phones?
First, do you know how this type of technology works today?
Virtually all applications that are downloaded on your smartphone today undergo updates over time. These changes are to offer the latest features and to adapt to the technologies of the devices themselves.
that is, the WhatsApp stops working on some phones because literally the device no longer supports the recent changes.
In other words, older models stop keeping up with the app and its necessary updates. As this happens more and more frequently, a device’s usable time for the latest apps is also getting shorter.
See too: Find out the LOCATION of your friends through WhatsApp: step by step
Cell phones will lose WhatsApp in 2023
For those who don’t remember, on October 24, 2022, some iPhones stopped running iOS 10 and iOS 11. As a result, WhatsApp was already disabled on devices such as the 5 or 5c.
However, it is still Android devices that occupy a large number of places in the list of cell phones that will lose WhatsApp in 2023.
According to the GizChine portal, as of December 31, there are more than 40 models that will lose their “validity” for the conversation application.
Of course, there are other similar app options, but most people today are only present in the green app. Still, anyone who wants to can look for Telegram or Signal itself – the closest competitors in Brazil.
List of cell phones that lose WhatsApp in 2023
Finally, it’s important to keep an eye out for all the major handsets that will lose the app starting next year.
Namely, some are smartphones that are still in high demand because they are “out of line” and have cheaper options on the market.
Pay attention, therefore, to the list of cell phones that will not have WhatsApp as of January 1, 2023, according to Terra:
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus NitroHD
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- Memo ZTE V956
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- sony xperia miro
- Sony Xperia NeoL
See too: Users receive GREAT news for those who have WhatsApp on their cell phone