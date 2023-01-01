Luka Doncic scores 51 as Mavs beat Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks reached their sixth straight win of the season, but it wasn’t easy. The Mavs needed Luka Doncic to score 51 points against the San Antonio Spurs, in addition to a well-known play on the last drive. Doncic still had nine assists and six rebounds, while Christian Wood added 25 points and seven rebounds. On the other hand, Keldon Johnson scored 30 for the Spurs.

Despite being away from home, the Mavericks had control of the match for most of the time. The Spurs even opened seven points in the first quarter, but the visitors quickly pulled over. Then, Doncic scored four straight points for Dallas to lead by 24 to 23. Then, he had another five and the Mavs won by 29 to 25. The Slovenian produced 20 of his 51 points just there. Early in the second period, San Antonio turned 36-35 after a basket by Doug McDermott. Neither team was able to open the lead and, at the end of the first half, the Mavericks led by 64 to 60.

Then, on the return of the break, Doncic made it 72 to 66. Meanwhile, Johnson tried to put the Spurs back in front. However, Christian Wood and, later, Tim Hardaway Jr, hit threes and Dallas led by 80 to 68. Wood extended the gap to 17, but San Antonio reacted and dropped to eight shortly after. Spencer Dinwiddie put the Mavs ahead 109-100, but the Spurs got back into the game. Jakob Poeltl cut it to four, but Doncic made another three on the next move. The difference plummeted to one and the last few minutes were hotly contested.

Whenever Dallas scored, the hosts followed suit. Poeltl hit two free throws, but the Mavs were still leading, 122 to 121. Frank Ntilikina left at 124 to 121, and then Jeremy Sochan converted his free throws to bring it down to one again. However, on the way out, the Spurs pressed, stole the ball, but failed in the attempt to turn around. Doncic made two free throws for the Mavericks, and then Tre Jones was fouled. He got the first one right, but missed the second becauserer. On the rebound, the ball bounced back to Jones, but he was fouled by Davis Bertans with two seconds left. The San Antonio point guard hit the first, but missed the second, which would tie the match.

Doncic was fouled and on the first free throw he missed. So, he repeated what he did against the New York Knicks, he missed for the second, he took the rebound and there was no time for anything else.

Coach Gregg Popovich, who joked yesterday about Doncic’s score, couldn’t hold the star below 50.

(21-16) Dallas Mavericks 126 x 125 San Antonio Spurs (12-24)

Dallas

Luka Doncic: 51 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, 6-10 on three

Christian Wood: 25 points, seven rebounds

Tim Hardaway Jr: 14 points

Spencer Dinwiddie: 11 points

san antonio

Keldon Johnson: 30 points, four rebounds

Jakob Poeltl: 19 points, 15 rebounds, six assists

Jeremy Sochan: 20 points, six rebounds

Tre Jones: 18 points, six assists, five rebounds

Zach Collins: 13 points, five rebounds

(21-17) Los Angeles Clippers 130 x 131 Indiana Pacers (20-17)

Los Angeles

Paul George: 45 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, 7-13 on three

Kawhi Leonard: 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds

Marcus Morris: 15 points

Reggie Jackson: 13 points, four rebounds

Indian

Myles Turner: 34 points, 10-10 in free throws

Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals

Buddy Hield: 18 points, eight rebounds, 5-12 on three

Aaron Nesmith: 16 points, four assists

Bennedict Mathurin: 15 points, four rebounds

(23-14) Cleveland Cavaliers 103 x 102 Chicago Bulls (16-20)

Cleveland

Caris LeVert: 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists

Kevin Love: 20 points, nine rebounds, 5-11 on three

Donovan Mitchell: 15 points, six assists, four steals, seven offense errors

Isaac Okoro: 11 points, seven rebounds

Cedi Osman: 12 points, four rebounds

Chicago

DeMar DeRozan; 21 points, four rebounds, three steals

Ayo Dosunmu: 19 points, five steals

Zach LaVine: 15 points, four rebounds

Nikola Vucevic: 11 points, 14 rebounds

Javonte Green: 12 points

(19-18) New York Knicks 108 x 88 Houston Rockets (10-26)

new York

Julius Randle: 35 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, 5-13 on threes, 12-16 on free throws

Immanuel Quickley: 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds

Quentin Grimes: 19 points

Houston

Kevin Porter: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 offensive errors

Jalen Green: 16 points, five offense errors

Eric Gordon: 12 points

Jabari Smith: ten points

(10-29) Detroit Pistons 116 x 104 Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21)

Detroit

Bojan Bogdanovic: 28 points, six rebounds, five assists

Marvin Bagley: 18 points, 10 rebounds

Alec Burks: 13 points, seven rebounds

Saddiq Bey: 13 points, four rebounds

Hamidou Diallo: 12 points, eight rebounds

Cory Joseph: 11 points, six rebounds, five assists

Rodney McGruder: 11 points

Minnesota

Anthony Edwards: 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists

D’Angelo Russell: 25 points, five assists

Kyle Anderson: 12 points, six rebounds

Rudy Gobert: nine points, ten rebounds

(21-14) Philadelphia 76ers 115 x 96 Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21)

Philadelphia

Tobias Harris: 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists

Joel Embiid: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Shake Milton: 18 points, five assists, four rebounds

De’Anthony Melton: 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals

oklahoma city

Josh Giddey: 20 points, nine rebounds

Jalen Williams: 17 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14 points, six rebounds, five assists

Lu Dort: 13 points, five rebounds, three steals

(24-12) Brooklyn Nets 123 x 106 Charlotte Hornets (10-27)

brooklyn

Kyrie Irving: 28 points, six rebounds, four assists

Kevin Durant: 23 points, four rebounds, four assists

Nic Claxton: 14 points, six rebounds, six blocks

Royce O’Neale: 14 points, six assists

Yuta Watanabe: 11 points, five rebounds, five steals

TJ Warren: 12 points

Charlotte

LaMelo Ball: 23 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, 5-14 on three

Mason Plumlee: 22 points, 10 rebounds

Terry Rozier: 16 points, five rebounds

PJ Washington: 12 points

Jalen McDaniels: ten points, six rebounds

(23-13) New Orleans Pelicans 101 x 116 Memphis Grizzlies (22-13)

New Orleans

Zion Williamson: 20 points, nine rebounds

Trey Murphy: 15 points

Jaxon Hayes: 13 points, four rebounds

Naji Mashall: 12 points, four assists

Willy Hernangomez: 11 points, seven rebounds

CJ McCollum: ten points, six offense errors

memphis

Ja Morant: 32 points, eight assists

Desmond Bane: 18 points, seven rebounds

Jaren Jackson Jr: 17 points, six rebounds, six blocks, three steals

Steven Adams: ten points, 21 rebounds

Brandon Clarke: 12 points, five rebounds

(19-18) Miami Heat 126 x 123 Utah Jazz (19-20)

miami

Bam Adebayo: 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists, 10-13 in free throws

Tyler Herro: 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists, five offensive errors

Victor Oladipo: 23 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals

Max Strus: 13 points, six assists

Utah

Lauri Markkanen: 29 points, 14 rebounds, 12-12 in free throws

Jordan Clarkson: 22 points, five rebounds

Malik Beasley: 17 points, 5-8 on three

Kelly Olynyk: 14 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, five offense errors

Collin Sexton: 14 points

