Luka Doncic scores 51 as Mavs beat Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks reached their sixth straight win of the season, but it wasn’t easy. The Mavs needed Luka Doncic to score 51 points against the San Antonio Spurs, in addition to a well-known play on the last drive. Doncic still had nine assists and six rebounds, while Christian Wood added 25 points and seven rebounds. On the other hand, Keldon Johnson scored 30 for the Spurs.
Despite being away from home, the Mavericks had control of the match for most of the time. The Spurs even opened seven points in the first quarter, but the visitors quickly pulled over. Then, Doncic scored four straight points for Dallas to lead by 24 to 23. Then, he had another five and the Mavs won by 29 to 25. The Slovenian produced 20 of his 51 points just there. Early in the second period, San Antonio turned 36-35 after a basket by Doug McDermott. Neither team was able to open the lead and, at the end of the first half, the Mavericks led by 64 to 60.
Then, on the return of the break, Doncic made it 72 to 66. Meanwhile, Johnson tried to put the Spurs back in front. However, Christian Wood and, later, Tim Hardaway Jr, hit threes and Dallas led by 80 to 68. Wood extended the gap to 17, but San Antonio reacted and dropped to eight shortly after. Spencer Dinwiddie put the Mavs ahead 109-100, but the Spurs got back into the game. Jakob Poeltl cut it to four, but Doncic made another three on the next move. The difference plummeted to one and the last few minutes were hotly contested.
Whenever Dallas scored, the hosts followed suit. Poeltl hit two free throws, but the Mavs were still leading, 122 to 121. Frank Ntilikina left at 124 to 121, and then Jeremy Sochan converted his free throws to bring it down to one again. However, on the way out, the Spurs pressed, stole the ball, but failed in the attempt to turn around. Doncic made two free throws for the Mavericks, and then Tre Jones was fouled. He got the first one right, but missed the second becauserer. On the rebound, the ball bounced back to Jones, but he was fouled by Davis Bertans with two seconds left. The San Antonio point guard hit the first, but missed the second, which would tie the match.
Doncic was fouled and on the first free throw he missed. So, he repeated what he did against the New York Knicks, he missed for the second, he took the rebound and there was no time for anything else.
Coach Gregg Popovich, who joked yesterday about Doncic’s score, couldn’t hold the star below 50.
(21-16) Dallas Mavericks 126 x 125 San Antonio Spurs (12-24)
Dallas
Luka Doncic: 51 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, 6-10 on three
Christian Wood: 25 points, seven rebounds
Tim Hardaway Jr: 14 points
Spencer Dinwiddie: 11 points
san antonio
Keldon Johnson: 30 points, four rebounds
Jakob Poeltl: 19 points, 15 rebounds, six assists
Jeremy Sochan: 20 points, six rebounds
Tre Jones: 18 points, six assists, five rebounds
Zach Collins: 13 points, five rebounds
(21-17) Los Angeles Clippers 130 x 131 Indiana Pacers (20-17)
Los Angeles
Paul George: 45 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, 7-13 on three
Kawhi Leonard: 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds
Marcus Morris: 15 points
Reggie Jackson: 13 points, four rebounds
Indian
Myles Turner: 34 points, 10-10 in free throws
Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals
Buddy Hield: 18 points, eight rebounds, 5-12 on three
Aaron Nesmith: 16 points, four assists
Bennedict Mathurin: 15 points, four rebounds
(23-14) Cleveland Cavaliers 103 x 102 Chicago Bulls (16-20)
Cleveland
Caris LeVert: 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists
Kevin Love: 20 points, nine rebounds, 5-11 on three
Donovan Mitchell: 15 points, six assists, four steals, seven offense errors
Isaac Okoro: 11 points, seven rebounds
Cedi Osman: 12 points, four rebounds
Chicago
DeMar DeRozan; 21 points, four rebounds, three steals
Ayo Dosunmu: 19 points, five steals
Zach LaVine: 15 points, four rebounds
Nikola Vucevic: 11 points, 14 rebounds
Javonte Green: 12 points
(19-18) New York Knicks 108 x 88 Houston Rockets (10-26)
new York
Julius Randle: 35 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, 5-13 on threes, 12-16 on free throws
Immanuel Quickley: 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds
Quentin Grimes: 19 points
Houston
Kevin Porter: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 offensive errors
Jalen Green: 16 points, five offense errors
Eric Gordon: 12 points
Jabari Smith: ten points
(10-29) Detroit Pistons 116 x 104 Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21)
Detroit
Bojan Bogdanovic: 28 points, six rebounds, five assists
Marvin Bagley: 18 points, 10 rebounds
Alec Burks: 13 points, seven rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 13 points, four rebounds
Hamidou Diallo: 12 points, eight rebounds
Cory Joseph: 11 points, six rebounds, five assists
Rodney McGruder: 11 points
Minnesota
Anthony Edwards: 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists
D’Angelo Russell: 25 points, five assists
Kyle Anderson: 12 points, six rebounds
Rudy Gobert: nine points, ten rebounds
(21-14) Philadelphia 76ers 115 x 96 Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21)
Philadelphia
Tobias Harris: 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists
Joel Embiid: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists
Shake Milton: 18 points, five assists, four rebounds
De’Anthony Melton: 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals
oklahoma city
Josh Giddey: 20 points, nine rebounds
Jalen Williams: 17 points
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14 points, six rebounds, five assists
Lu Dort: 13 points, five rebounds, three steals
(24-12) Brooklyn Nets 123 x 106 Charlotte Hornets (10-27)
brooklyn
Kyrie Irving: 28 points, six rebounds, four assists
Kevin Durant: 23 points, four rebounds, four assists
Nic Claxton: 14 points, six rebounds, six blocks
Royce O’Neale: 14 points, six assists
Yuta Watanabe: 11 points, five rebounds, five steals
TJ Warren: 12 points
Charlotte
LaMelo Ball: 23 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, 5-14 on three
Mason Plumlee: 22 points, 10 rebounds
Terry Rozier: 16 points, five rebounds
PJ Washington: 12 points
Jalen McDaniels: ten points, six rebounds
(23-13) New Orleans Pelicans 101 x 116 Memphis Grizzlies (22-13)
New Orleans
Zion Williamson: 20 points, nine rebounds
Trey Murphy: 15 points
Jaxon Hayes: 13 points, four rebounds
Naji Mashall: 12 points, four assists
Willy Hernangomez: 11 points, seven rebounds
CJ McCollum: ten points, six offense errors
memphis
Ja Morant: 32 points, eight assists
Desmond Bane: 18 points, seven rebounds
Jaren Jackson Jr: 17 points, six rebounds, six blocks, three steals
Steven Adams: ten points, 21 rebounds
Brandon Clarke: 12 points, five rebounds
(19-18) Miami Heat 126 x 123 Utah Jazz (19-20)
miami
Bam Adebayo: 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists, 10-13 in free throws
Tyler Herro: 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists, five offensive errors
Victor Oladipo: 23 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals
Max Strus: 13 points, six assists
Utah
Lauri Markkanen: 29 points, 14 rebounds, 12-12 in free throws
Jordan Clarkson: 22 points, five rebounds
Malik Beasley: 17 points, 5-8 on three
Kelly Olynyk: 14 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, five offense errors
Collin Sexton: 14 points
