Lula in doll version is teased during party in Brasilia

A 4-meter tall doll of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is an attraction this Sunday afternoon (1st) at the festivities celebrating the presidential inauguration, in the federal capital, Brasília.

Many people approach the doll to see it up close and to take pictures. Diego Ventura, 39, clown and musician, left Natal (RN) to attend the inauguration. According to him, the giant doll of Lula was made by a plastic artist who is now deceased.

“This doll was created when Lula was arrested. The intention was for his figure to be present in Rio Grande do Norte and, with the puppet, we toured almost the entire state, passing through 22 municipalities”, says Diego.

The doll is made of plastic structure to be well armed, with a head made of Styrofoam. “Because of the materials, it is a light doll, despite being quite tall”, he adds.

The caravan that Diego Ventura is part of has 48 people. They arrived in Brasília on Saturday (31) and, as soon as the program is finalized this Sunday, they will return.

historical moment

Asked about the fact that he was in Brasília participating in the inauguration celebration, he was objective. “Raapz, it’s very exciting to be here, a historic and very important moment. I already got emotional several times carrying this doll today, ”he said.

He said he saw two other dolls of Lula – one smaller than the one he is carrying and another mamulengo (dolls that are manipulated by other people, usually in a booth, when in presentations).

At the age of 77, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, takes office for the third time with a solemn inauguration this Sunday in Brasília.