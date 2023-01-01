Lula receives representatives from Russia and Ukraine and says he will work for peace

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met representatives from Russia and Ukraine this Saturday (31), the day before his inauguration. The petista posted a photo of the meeting on social networks and said that Brazil will work for peace.

At the meeting was the President of the Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, who came to the country representing Russian President Vladimir Putin. And Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, representing the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I thanked Putin for greetings brought by her and expressed Brazil’s desire for peace and for the parties to find a common point for the end of the conflict”, wrote the president-elect about the meeting with Valentina Matvienko.

“I received from Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko greetings from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and a report on the country. In Brazil we have a tradition of defending the integrity of nations and we are going to talk to whoever is possible for peace,” shared Lula.

From ambassadors to presidents, representatives from around 120 countries will be in the PT’s inauguration this Sunday (1).

At least 65 foreign delegations made up of heads and deputy heads of State, Government and Power, as well as ministers of foreign affairs and special envoys, have already confirmed their presence. The number of authorities exceeds the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The 19 heads of state confirmed at the ceremony marking Lula’s third term are the king of Spain and the presidents of Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Guinea Bissau, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Suriname, East Timor, Togo and Uruguay.

The president of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador will send the first lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller. The vice presidents of China, Cuba, El Salvador and Panama confirmed their presence.

The confirmed heads of government are from the Republic of Guinea, Mali, Morocco and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Also in Brasilia will be the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the presidents of the Federation Council (Russia), of the National Popular Assembly (Algeria), of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran), of the Senate and National Assembly ( Dominican Republic), the Assembly of the Republic (Mozambique), the Senate of Jamaica and Equatorial Guinea, and the National Parliament (Serbia).

In addition to the arrival of 11 foreign ministers (Turkey, Costa Rica, Palestine, Guatemala, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Nicaragua, South Africa, Cameroon and Saudi Arabia) and 16 special envoys, including the European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France and the United Nations.

