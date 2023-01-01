Magnavem, the supersonic nuclear plane capable of carrying 500 passengers and reaching Mach 1.5 is close to becoming a reality

Photo: Disclosure

O Magnavem is a concept for a futuristic nuclear plane that can carry 500 passengers and reach Mach 1.5, developed by Spanish designer Oscar Vinals. It seems like something out of a movie, making a plane take off, make the entire trip and land, all through the energy generated by a nuclear engine. To get even more futuristic, the supersonic nuclear plane it could take off and land vertically, just like helicopters do.

Supersonic nuclear plane Magnavem reaches the speed of sound

In addition to its speed and futuristic abilities, the model can also have a less plane and more spaceship profile, like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. For now, taking off without running on the runway seems not to be part of the project, but as for the look, it is very reminiscent of a spaceship.



According to the project’s developer, Oscar Vinals, the supersonic nuclear plane it is very light and uses a mini-fusion reactor, capable of transporting around 500 passengers, reaching a speed of Mach 1.5, equivalent to 1,852 km/h.

The Mach number or Mach speed is a dimensionless measure of speed, defined as the ratio of the speed of the object to the speed of sound. In other words, the Mach speed is how many times the object reached the speed of sound.

The name of the project is Magnavem which, translated from Latin, means big bird. Inside the supersonic plane there will be a nuclear propulsion system that will produce abundant energy without any cost or harm to nature. The hypersonic plane will cut travel times between New York and London to just three hours, more than half the duration of current flights.

How will nuclear propulsion work?

It’s important to remember that the incredible supersonic nuclear plane will produce zero carbon emissions, due to the compact fusion reactor that will power it. According to the designer responsible for the project, the craft, which he hopes will revolutionize the aeronautical industry, will be executed mainly in a compact fusion reactor (CFR).

This reactor provides the Magaiver with an incredible amount of electrical power, all at no cost to the environment. Nuclear fusion is the process by which the sun itself works. Compact fusion reactors will mimic this process in a magnetic vessel and release hydrogen energy in a controlled manner to produce energy that can be used by aircraft.

Although it seems like a rather impossible technology, there are several companies working to make nuclear energy more accessible. The great search for more efficiency and sustainability in energy, made the American company Laser Power Systems, from Connecticut, began the development of a new means of propulsion, which uses thorium in the production of energy to feed a car engine. Thorium is an element similar to uranium and, as it is a very dense material, it has the potential to produce large amounts of heat, managing to generate nuclear energy.

US moves forward with silent supersonic aircraft development

Military aircraft are vehicles that can perform supersonic flights, that is, fly at speeds greater than the speed of sound. However, commercial airliners have been somewhat restricted on the ground due to the large noises that accompany this type of aircraft.

Called sonic booms, they are a sequence of shock waves generated by supersonic aircraft that come together to form two deafening booms that can be heard for miles.