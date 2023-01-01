Marvel Makes Surprising Villain Choice for Spider-Man 4

More than 1 year has passed since Spider-Man: Never Go Home hit theaters, breaking records around the world. And to this day, fans are waiting for news of the next film of the hero: spiderman 4.

READ TOO!

With the monstrous success of No Coming Homeit is clear that Sony and Marvel Studios already have plans underway for the next movie of the friendly neighborhood, which was previously said to follow Peter Parker in college.

For now Tom Holland has not yet signed a contract to return in spiderman 4, and previously Tom Rothman, the President of Sony, revealed that he will wait for him, Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

But while these contracts are not closed, some sources like the cosmic circus have already claimed that, anyway, Sony and Marvel are still actively working on the script for the 4th film, so everything is already ready for the moment when the actors sign their returns.

But the same source previously claimed that despite the Venom and symbiote cue in the Sem Volta Para Casa post-credits scene, spiderman 4 will still not play on that theme, indicating that it still not we will see Peter in a black uniform and taken over by the symbiote.

It has been said that the plot will be able to delve deeper into the universe of organized crime in New York, with the film being able to feature both the Kingpin and Daredevil. Another speculated character is the Black catbut that the journalist Alex P. still not sure.

What did you think? Keep following the marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT SPIDER-MAN 4

Spider man: ifm VOhigh to Home it was the last solo film of the hero lived by Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU’s Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of spiderman 3 features Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, the veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and villains: Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE SPIDER-VERSE IS REAL and after breaking cinema records, the film is available for purchase and rent digitally. Run there to review this perfection! Is it really the best Spider-Man movie ever made? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!