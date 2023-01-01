Mausoleum and bronze statues: Pelé cemetery will become a tourist spot – 01/01/2023

On the slope of a green mountain — a preserved reserve of the Atlantic Forest —, where there is very little noise other than the chirping of macaws in a huge aviary, this is where the King of Football will rest. Pelé’s body will be buried on Tuesday afternoon (3) at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, a vertical cemetery in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, surrounded by nature and surrounded by a structure specially created for the former player.

There are also his father, João Nascimento, the player Dondinho, who died in 1996, and his brother Jair, who died in 2020. The Memorial is a 14-story building that, seen from afar, looks like a normal building. As you get closer, you can see the hundreds of loculi, sort of drawers, where the bodies are kept. In 1991, the cemetery was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest in the world.

Pelé was a friend of the owner of the cemetery, Pepe Altstut, who died in 2021, and 19 years ago he bought a space on the 9th floor of the building. Despite this, he will be buried on the ground floor, in a mausoleum – an exclusive room, with about 300 m² and special decoration.

The cemetery administration keeps the details of how the mausoleum will be secret – it only speaks of a golden coffin, reserved for him a few years ago. tab found out, however, that the Memorial will still have five life-size bronze statues that reproduce Pelé in scenes in the field. The 130 kilo pieces each have images of him stepping on a ball, arms crossed and celebrating the goal with his classic punch in the air. They arrived at the cemetery about three months ago and are stored in a warehouse to be positioned soon.

the cemetery

Pelé will be buried 600 meters from the Vila Belmiro stadium, where the open wake will take place on Monday (2). From the highest floors of the cemetery it is possible to see the field where Pelé was the biggest star. But, although there are already fans around Santos headquarters waiting for the former player’s body, the atmosphere at the cemetery’s door is still calm.

“In a few days, this is going to be impossible. It’s going to be a lot of people, can you imagine?”, said Antonio Zacarias Gonçalves, 64, who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years. On Friday afternoon (30), he returned from the supermarket and commented, amazed, on the mood of the people who, under a thin and incessant rain, started the vigil.

“All of this here breathes football. But the death of Pelé moves even more, they are memories, it is the respect that people have for him. Anyone who is from Santos, even if they don’t support Santos, admires Pelé”, he explained. “There are a lot of curious people, a lot of people want to follow the wake closely.” He will do it himself. On Tuesday, Gonçalves intends to stay at the door of his house, waiting for the procession that will bring the coffin of the King of Football.

Sitting on the sidewalk at home, two blocks from the cemetery, Wilka Pacheco, 60, said that since Thursday the routine of the street where she lives has started to change. The calm of the residential area gave way to an atypical movement. “A lot of people passing through here. A lot of press cars arriving”, she said, right next to a vehicle with the logo of a television network. “It’s going to be full of people here,” she added.

Pelé’s burial will be restricted to family and friends. Despite this, the cemetery is being prepared to receive the fans who will be outside. While visiting the Memorial, the report saw cleaning staff organizing the space in front of the place, where people can pay their respects to the idol.

Cemetery where Pelé will be buried has 14 floors Image: Disclosure

fit for a king

The expectation is that Pelé’s mausoleum will become a tourist spot in Santos. “We conceived a project to have a worthy homage and reflect who he was. It is a totally different project, on a world level, with accessibility and logistics designed to receive visits from all over the world”, explains Evans Edelstein, CEO of Grupo Memorial Bom Pastor, responsible for the cemetery. The project was developed with the endorsement of Pelé himself.

Edelstein says that Pelé’s mausoleum will be “totally themed”, with his story, and will have a structure that, according to the executive, can be compared to the tomb of singer Elvis Presley in Graceland, his mansion in Tennessee (USA).

There is still no forecast for when Pelé’s tomb will be opened for visitation. According to Edelstein, this decision belongs to the former player’s family.