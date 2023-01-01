Mbappé surpasses Haaland, Lewandowski and Benzema and is the top scorer of 2022 | Sport

World runner-up with France in the Qatar Cup, Kylian Mbappé ended the year 2022 as the planet’s top scorer, surpassing names like Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman scored 56 goals, ten more than the Manchester City striker, second in that regard.

The list also includes Germán Cano (Fluminense), with 44, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Poland), scorer of 42 goals, Mehdi Taremi (Porto and Iran), and Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig and France), both with 37, and Lionel Messi (PSG and Argentina), with 35, as well as Harry Kane (Tottenham and England), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France) and Ricardo Gomes (Partizan).

Mbappé scored 44 goals for PSG in 2022 and 12 for France, eight of which in the World Cup alone, a competition in which he ended up with the golden boot. This was the year that the Frenchman scored the most goals.

Attention was drawn to the absence of Brazilians on the list. Neymar was the one who came closest to the top-10, scoring in 32 opportunities. Pedro, from Flamengo, scored 30 goals in the season, against 22 by Vinícius Júnior.

Check out the top scorers of 2022