Mbappé’s teammate in the French national team makes a surprising revelation about the PSG star

Mbappe

January 1, 2023 · 10:00 am

THE Qatar World Cup ended up with Argentina in Lionel Messi consecrating herself as the youngest three-time world champion in soccer. The tournament allowed the world to once again watch the French reach their second consecutive final, and despite the absences, the talent of Kylian Mbappe fmade the difference and the Europeans narrowly missed their third title.

Adrien Rabiot, sock french da Juventusmade statements on Wednesday to the website Le Media Carré and, when questioned about the aspect of compatriot Kylian Mbappe least like, his humorous answer surprised. “Kylian annoys me when he changes his voice in interviews. When we’re together he speaks normally, but when he gives interviews, his voice changes. I don’t know why he does it, but it’s annoying and stressful.”

Mbappe and Rabiot fare both starters in the defeat of France before the Argentina (4-3 after a shoot-out on penalties), in the final of Qatar World Cup. Despite the revelations made by the midfielder, their relationship is very friendly, with Mbappe one of the player’s great friends Juventus due to the proximity created by the time of PSG.

Mbappé spoke with Dibu Martínez after the final

Kylian Mbappe ccommented for the first time on the Argentine celebrations after the World Cup. The player was taunted by the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezwhich was champion with Argentina after beating France on penalties. “I spoke to Emiliano after the game. I congratulated him. Now I have to continue to be a good player. Let’s wait for Leo to come back to win games and score goals”he stated.