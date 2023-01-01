MedTech | The 5 most interesting scientific innovations of the month [12/22]

The year 2022 ends with the arrival of many innovations in the field of health. We’ve had everything from the invention of a magnetic powder that can remove microplastics from water to an adhesive capable of monitoring hemoglobin in deep tissues. That said, check out December’s hottest science innovations!

Magnetic powder can remove microplastics from water

The month of December began with the invention of a magnetic powder that manages to stick to tiny plastic particles, forming small cakes, which can be removed with the help of magnets. The idea of ​​the Australian researchers is that this solution be used, in principle, in sewage treatment plants.

The new resource could contain a challenge that has been faced by the scientific community, as microplastics cannot be filtered out by traditional methods. As experts warn, microplastics smaller than 5 millimeters, which can take up to 450 years to degrade, and result in millions of tons thrown into the sea every year.

Sensor detects if the meat is rotten and prevents intoxication

Earlier this month, scientists also announced the creation of a biosensor based on synthetic paper, focused on pointing out the presence of putrescine, the organic molecule responsible for the smell that accompanies rotten meat. In the body, consumption of putrescine can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea and nausea.

In practice, the team collects samples of meat and adds this small device to the paper. If the meat is considered unfit for consumption, the invention indicates this.

Biodegradable lung patch

A team of scientists has developed a biodegradable patch capable of regenerating the lung. The invention can cover punctures and provide molecules responsible for helping wounds heal, and it can stretch up to four times its own length without breaking, in addition to instantly adhering to organs without the need for glue.

The product still has curcumin nanoparticles, which is the yellow pigment of turmeric, known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. As those responsible point out, the patch can also be used to administer medication for wound regeneration.

Adhesive capable of monitoring hemoglobin

Another patch was invented this month thanks to the University of California San Diego. This time, the purpose is to monitor hemoglobin in deep tissues, when placed on the skin. The invention promises to be accessible and help the medical community, once it manages to be implanted in the market.

The device receives acoustic waves, which are processed in an electrical system to reconstruct the spatial mapping of the wave-emitting biomolecules. Thanks to low power laser pulses, there is more safety than X-ray techniques that have ionizing radiation, for example.

Device that simulates heart attack

To end the list of the most interesting scientific innovations of the month, we have a device capable of simulating a heart attack, to test and develop new drugs aimed at cardiovascular diseases. The invention is made from a rubber-like polymer called PDMS. To simulate a heart attack, the researchers urge each channel of the device to release gas with and without oxygen.