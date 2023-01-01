Megan Fox is teased by her fiancé

Megan Fox surprised followers by making a post stating that he is looking for a girlfriend. With a photo and a video, the Transformers star asked interested parties to send a resume by message. In the comments, Machine Gun Kelly, the actress’ fiance, took the opportunity to tease her beloved.

“Currently looking for a girlfriend. Please send your resumes in DM (private message on Instagram)”, wrote the star. Upon seeing the publication, Kelly took the opportunity to comment. “I don’t believe you have the necessary qualifications for such a request,” she pointed out.

In the comments, several women got excited and took the opportunity to joke about the situation. “I submitted my application with three references and a letter of recommendation,” wrote one user. “We can skip straight to marriage if that’s ok with you,” said another. “Divorcing my husband as I type,” added a third.

Megan Fox Engagement

Megan Fox got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, even entitled to a pact marked in blood. The news was shared by the actress on her Instagram, with a video of the moment.

“In July 2020, we sat by this bonfire and asked for something magical. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And the karma ”, began Fox in the caption.