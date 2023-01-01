Messi celebrates New Year with family and thanks fans in 2022 retrospective: ‘Dream come true’ – 01/01/2023

No one had a more special year than Lionel Messi. Crack and champion of World Cup 2022, the Argentine genius thanked his fans, friends and family in retrospect of the past year, on social networks. Alongside his three children and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, the player showed that he is experiencing one of his greatest moments in his career and off the field.

Messi thanked those who helped him through difficult times and stressed that the World Cup would not make sense without the support of the people he loves. The ace is the father of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who are respectively ten, seven and four years old.

– Ends a year that I will never be able to forget. The dream I’ve always pursued finally came true, but it wouldn’t be worth anything if I couldn’t share it with a wonderful family, the best I could have, and friends who always support me and didn’t let me fall down every time I fell. I also want to thank the special affection of everyone who cheers for me, it’s amazing to be able to share this path with you. It would be impossible to get where I am without so much affection that I have received both from the people of my country, as well as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries that I receive affection – wrote Messi, on his social networks.