Mexican club makes proposal for Campaz, Grêmio midfielder

Image Lucas Uebel – Grêmio

Grêmio’s management continues to reformulate the squad for the 2023 season. So far, the club has presented seven reinforcements, Reinaldo, Bruno Uvini, Pepê, Gustavinho, Franco Cristaldo, Felipe Carballo and Everton Galdino. In addition, he is close to officially announcing the signing of Luis Suárez. Imortal should also lose midfielder Campaz, who received a proposal from a Mexican club.

According to information from Jeremias Wernek, from Portal GZH, Campaz received a proposal from Santos Laguna. Behind the scenes of the club, it circulates that the negotiation will not be difficult and the player can arrange his transfer on loan, with an option to buy.

The 22-year-old Colombian arrived at Imortal in August 2021 and signed a contract until 2025. To buy the midfielder, Tricolor disbursed US$4 million to Tolima, from Colombia, one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history. The young man arrived with promise status, but so far he has not managed to have good performances.

In the 2022 Série B, the midfielder played in 29 matches, scored two goals and provided an assist. With the arrivals of Cristaldo, Carballo and a probable deal with Suárez, Tricolor will have many foreigners in the squad and does not intend to make it difficult for the Colombian to leave.

