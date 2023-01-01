Mi 11 Ultra with 31% discount on AliExpress

Christmas is over, but AliExpress continues to offer offers on electronic products in several categories, including cell phones. In the case of the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, the device is coming out with a 31% discount (offer link).

The offer is for a limited time only, with the promotional price subject to change or termination at any time.

Xiaomi’s cell phone has a 6.81-inch Amoled screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to deliver videos and games with more fluid and smooth images. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip and is available with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

On the camera side, it has a triple set with 50 and 48 megapixel sensors, in addition to a 20 megapixel selfie camera. The battery is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 67 W.

The device has 5G connectivity and is available in black and white.

In the AliExpress offer, Xiaomi’s cell phone is coming out for BRL 3,311.28, which can be paid in up to 4 interest-free installments. This value may vary from one day to the next, due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate.

The Xiaomi 11 Ultra is shipped with free shipping to Brazil, however, as it is an imported product, it may be taxed by the Federal Revenue Service.

