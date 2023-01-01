Might Marvel have chosen their new Rogue? Star of No! Don’t Look Campaigns to Be Part of the X-Men – Film News

We know that the X-Men movie is still a long way from being a reality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the internet keeps suggesting different actors to play the most beloved mutants of Casa das Ideias. Internet users’ new bet is linked to one of the most acclaimed blockbusters of the year: No! Don’t Look!, Jordan Peele’s third feature film. With the right to conceptual arts, the public has been betting on Keke Palmer’s chance to give life to the rebel Vampira, who has already been interpreted by Anna Paquin.

After a fan presented some arguments for the casting of the actress, addressing how the superheroine connects with the personality of the artist, Keke herself responded to the video in surprise and excited about the possibility.

Vampira had several incarnations in comics, cinemas, games and animations. Your way bad ass has always been part of the character’s identity, aligned with a similar humor that Keke demonstrates in her adventures through social networks. Another fan went a little further and imagined how the actress could embody the mutant through art. In the illustration, Keke appears in a costume inspired by the comics, with the X on his chest and utility belt. The updated colors give way to green and yellow, both in line with the black that dominates the uniform, which can be seen with and without a cape.

Vampira’s first appearance took place in October 1981, in an Avengers comic, a group she was once a part of, as well as the X-Men. Her complex power extends to her ability to absorb energy, memories and powers from other living beings through physical contact, and can even transform her appearance as a reflection of this exchange.

As journalist Justin Kroll, from Deadline, said, the mutant movie “hasn’t been happening in a long time”. Therefore, while the public waits for news about the long-awaited arrival of the X-Men to the MCU, several suggestions to the studio can be made. These stimuli may, who knows, influence the selection of actors, directors and screenwriters for future productions.