mobile benefit consultation

Bolsa Familia starts its payment schedule this January. Thanks to the approval of the Transition PEC in December, the value of the benefit remains at R$ 600, with the possibility of additions. In this publication, we inform you how to consult the installment in 2023.

For the beneficiary to carry out the query regarding approval in the Bolsa Família, it is necessary to use the Cadastro Único application (CadÚnico) or access the Auxílio Brasil application, which must have the name changed.

The CadÚnico app allows you to monitor the situation in the “My Benefits” tab, in the Auxílio Brasil, future Bolsa Família, the query is made by the CPF. The apps are highlighted below:

CadÚnico: is available for Android and IOS;

Auxílio Brasil: also available for IOS and Android.

Query payment of Bolsa Família

Regarding the payment, the beneficiary of the Bolsa Família can also make the consultation using the internet, through the Caixa Tem application, available for Android and IOS. There are other ways to consult, such as over the phone or accessing the account in which the money is deposited.

The step-by-step process for withdrawing the benefit installment is as follows:

Open the Caixa Tem application; Go to “Login”; Select the “Withdrawal without Card” option; Click on “Generate withdrawal code”; Type your password; Enter the numerical code at the ATM or lottery.

Bolsa Família payment statement at Caixa Tem

When participating in the benefit, beneficiaries receive payment according to the schedule released by the Government. The debit occurs according to the final NIS of each participant. Below is the step-by-step procedure for issuing the payment statement:

First, you need to enter the Caixa Tem application;

Log in with your information;

Click on the values ​​query option;

Payments made will appear on your screen.

Problems in Caixa Tem of Bolsa Família

The Caixa Tem application presented several problems during the availability of Auxílio Brasil. If you have a problem in 2023, as long as it is an app technician, users can follow the steps below to resolve the situation: