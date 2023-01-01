More than 8,000 people were killed for being Christians

A report produced by the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Foundation, linked to the Vatican, reported that since 2021, more than eight thousand people have been killed for being Christians. Produced between 2020 and 2022, the document denounces religious murder in more than 100 countries.

According to ACN, priests and Christian leaders were murdered, kidnapped and arrested. This year, 12 priests were killed. Being, four of them in Nigeria; three in Mexico; and two in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the report, five Christian women also lost their lives: two in South Sudan, and the others in Haiti, Mozambique and Congo. There are still cases of persecution against four Greek-Ukrainian Catholic priests captured in Russian-occupied territory. Two were sent to Ukraine and the other two are in custody. According to ACN, they may be being tortured.

According to the director of ACN, Alessandro Monteduro, most acts of discrimination and persecution took place on the African continent, in countries such as: Sahel, Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. According to him, the problem also occurs in Eritrea, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Myanmar and East Asia.

According to ACN, the oppression does not only occur against Christians, but against religions that are in the minority in the mentioned regions. In all, about 400 million Christians would be in danger.

In Nigeria, considered the worst place for a Christian to live, there is the Islamic State, which, among many acts, persecutes and kills Christians. They also see devotees as representatives of Western culture.

Another country that ACN is concerned about is Nicaragua. The country’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, who is a friend of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has been persecuting priests for opposing the authoritarian regime. At least 11 clerics were arrested, according to ACN, including the bishop of Matagalpa.

ACS has existed since 1947, when it was founded in Germany after the Holocaust — the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Currently, it has headquarters in 21 countries.