Moto Watch 100 revealed: a cheaper smartwatch, with a cost

TL;DR Motorola brand licensees have announced the Moto Watch 100 and Moto Buds 600 ANC.

The watch ditches Wear OS and an OLED screen for a much cheaper price.

The headphones pack Fast Pair, Snapdragon Sound, and more for $149.

Motorola has allowed other brands to license its name for tech products for a while, with smartwatches and headphones leading the charge in that regard.

Now, we have two new Moto branded products joining the fray as CES 2023 approaches, namely the Moto Watch 100 and Moto Buds 600 ANC.

Moto Watch 100: An inexpensive watch with fall detection

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Moto Watch 100 is the latest smartwatch from eBuyNow’s Moto brand, arriving a few years after the Moto 360 reboot. This time, the brand licensee is shifting from a premium approach to a more affordable proposition.

Expect to pay $99.99 for the new Moto Watch, but as a result, you’ll also get a bunch of cuts. For starters, the wearable runs a basic “Moto Watch OS” instead of Wear OS. In saying that, this rudimentary software experience also allows for significant improvements in battery life, with the company claiming up to two weeks of juice. Related: The best cheap smartwatches worth buying

Other notable cutbacks compared to the original Wear OS watch include a 1.3-inch circular LCD screen in place of an OLED display, apparently no user-accessible storage and no Wi-Fi connectivity.

Otherwise, you can expect heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, 28 sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, Google Fit and Strava integration, GPS, and your choice of six watchfaces. Furthermore, eBuyNow claims that this is the cheapest watch on the market with drop detection functionality.

The Moto Watch 100 is now available in Glacier Silver and Phantom Black color options.

Moto Buds 600 ANC: A more polished offering

SGW Global has released a variety of Moto-branded audio products over the years, and the Moto Buds 600 ANC is their latest offering. This follows the Moto Buds-S ANC, which our sound guys colleagues called it a “pretty uneventful experience in practice.”

The new Moto Buds offer the same $149 price tag, but bring some notable additions to the table. Starting with audio-related additions, the company is touting support for Snapdragon Sound to improve music and call quality, support for aptX Adaptive technology, and clear voice capture technology to reduce background noise.

These new true wireless headphones also feature Bluetooth multipoint so you can connect to two devices at once, as well as Fast Pair technology for seamless pairing. You should also expect battery life gains from the charging case, with 26 hours of a full charge versus 18 hours for the previous model.

Otherwise, you’re still getting some familiar features on the Moto Buds 600 ANC, like wireless charging support for the case, hybrid noise cancellation, touch controls, Google Assistant support, IPX5 rating, and mono mode.

Expect the Moto Buds 600 ANC to go on sale in January, though it can be had as part of a Motorola Edge 30 Fusion bundle now.