movies from 11th to 15th july 2022

The week’s Afternoon Session schedule begins with a children’s classic, Finding Nemo (2003). There’s also A Gift for Helen (2004), Mom’s Gone on Vacation (2017) and more. The feature films are shown right after the special edition of O Cravo e a Rosa.

Monday, July 11th – Finding Nemo – Weekly Afternoon Session

Monday is the day to watch Finding Nemo, a 2003 film, in the afternoon session of the week. Nemo is a little fish that on his first day of school is captured by a diver and ends up in a dentist’s aquarium. When Nemo’s father realizes that his son is missing, he crosses the ocean with Dory to rescue him.

Original title: Finding Nemo

Directed by: Andrew Stanton

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

+ Hot Screen: Monday is also Hot Screen day at Globo. The movie shown will be Shazam! (2009), at 22:35, Brasilia time, right after the telenovela Pantanal.

Finding Nemo 3D: Official Trailer – Disney Pixar Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DisneyMoviesBrasil Click SUBSCRIBE to receive information on new Walt Disney Studios videos!

Tuesday, July 12th – A Gift for Helen

On Tuesday, it’s time for A Gift for Helen (2004). The film tells the story of Helen Harris, a woman with a successful career in the fashion world who likes to live in luxury. One day, her brother and sister-in-law die in a car accident and she becomes the guardian of her three nephews. She will have to decide between maintaining her standard of living or taking on new responsibilities.

Original title: Raising Helen

Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren

Directed by: Gary Marshall

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

+ Daughters of Eve (2021): right after the soap opera Pantanal, Globo airs the series Filhas de Eva, starring Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli and Vanessa Giácomo. The story talks about three women who are stuck in patterns that don’t make them happy and decide to change their lives.

Raising Helen (trailer) http://video.movies.go.com/raisinghelen/html/main.html? Raising Helen is a 2004 American comedy/drama film directed by Garry Marshall and written by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler. It stars Kate Hudson, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, John Corbett, Helen Mirren, Abigail Breslin, and her brother dela Spencer.

Wednesday, July 13th – Johnson Family Vacation –

Weekly Afternoon Session

In the comedy film, the Johnson family faces surreal obstacles on the way to an annual get-together with other relatives. They must impersonate a psychotic truck driver, give a ride to a witchcraft aficionado, and unravel the dangers of a hotel bathtub.

Original title: Johnson Family Vacation

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Bow Wow, Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles, Shannon Elizabeth, Gabby Soleil

Directed by: Christopher Erskin

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) Official Trailer #1 – Cedric the Entertainer HD Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Subscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Like us on FACEBOOK: http:// goo.gl/dHs73 Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt Johnson Family Vacation (2004) Official Trailer # 1 – Cedric the Entertainer HD AAA can’t help the roadside emergency that is the JOHNSON FAMILY VACATION.

Thursday, July 14th – Mom’s Gone on Vacation

In Mamãe Saiu de Férias (2017), Giulia is a mother of three who decides to travel without her family for 10 days. Meanwhile, her husband Carlo, who lives only by working, is responsible for taking care of the house and the children. Lost and with a problem on his hands, he will have to turn around to deal with it.

Original Title: Mamá Se Fue De Viaje

Cast: Agustina Cabo; Carla Peterson; Diego Peretti; Guillermo Arengo; Julian Baz; Martin Lacour; Gamboa Pillar

Directed by: Alessandro Genovesi

Nationality: Argentine

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

And now? Mom’s Gone On Vacation! – Trailer (Dubbed) Carlo and Giulia have three children: he is a distracted, work-absorbed father; she is a mother who has devoted herself to her family, giving up her career. The children are Camilla, a rebellious 13-year-old teenager, Tito, 10 years old, intelligent and with a dubious mood, and little Bianca, 2 years old, who doesn’t speak, uses gestures and just does what she wants.

Friday, July 14th – Megamind

Megamente (2010) is another animation that will be shown in the Afternoon Session of the week. Megamind is the most brilliant villain the world has ever known, but he is the least successful. After he finally manages to defeat Metro Man, his longtime rival, the villain’s life serves no purpose. He decides to create a new adversary, who realizes that it’s more fun being a villain than a hero.

Original Title: Megamind

Cast: Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, Brad Pitt

Directed by: Tom McGrath

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

+ Owl I: at 03:55, Brasília time, Globo shows the film Rogue One – Uma História Star Wars (2016) at Corujão I. In the film, the Rebel Alliance recruits Jyn Erso to their cause after learning that the Empire is building a powerful weapon called Death Star. She teams up with Captain Cassian Andor to accomplish the mission.

Megamind (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Check out the official Megamind (2010) trailer starring Will Ferrell! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Buy or Rent on FandangoNOW: https://www.fandangonow.com/details/movie/megamind-2010/1MV15473fe5f243657ce009c7474db5da05?ele=searchresult&elc=megamind&eli=0&eci=movies?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc Starring: Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt Directed By: Tom McGrath Synopsis: The supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man.

