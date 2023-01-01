NASA announces company to build on Mars and the Moon

News in the space expansion project: NASA (North American Space Agency) announced, in the last week of November, the choice of the technology company responsible for building housing in Moon is on Mars, as part of the “Olympus Project”. The chosen organization is called Icon 3D Tech and signed a contract worth US$ 57.2 million (about R$300 million), valid for 5 years.

The partnership focuses on the construction of houses, roads and landing platforms, with the main objective of sending an autonomous 3D printer that will enable all these necessary items for the exploration of the two destinations. The project foresees that the “works” will be carried out with the use of resources found in the place itself.

According to the director of technological maturity at the agency, Niki Werkheiser, new technologies that adapt to the environments to be explored. And inform the company that:

“Driving this development with our commercial partners will create the resources we need for future missions.”

NASA and Icon 3D

THE Icon 3D technology company is already a NASA acquaintance, with work previously done for the space agency, including prototypes of extraterrestrial bases. One of the projects prior to “Olimpo” was the so-called “Mars Dune Alpha”, with the printing of a prototype of a 3D habitat, which will be used in simulated missions to Mars, next year.

Now, the company is working towards the delivery of the new millionaire contract, which will be a great achievement for research on other planets, with the installation of the autonomous 3D printer on the Moon and Mars. O Icon co-founder Jason Ballard spoke about the importance of the project and stated:

It will be mankind’s first construction on another world, and that will be a very special achievement.”

After the signatures, the company released a video with the projection of the Olimpo Project. Check it out below.